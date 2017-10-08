Curiouser and Curiouser: MLT Stages Alice in Wonderland through Oct. 22

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Murfreesboro Little Theatre takes a trip down the rabbit hole this October. Directed by Jessica Theiss, and featuring a cast of characters aged 3 to 73, Alice in Wonderland promises a mad time for all.

The productions features Sandra Mansour, Emily Lanter, Hattie Fann, Jose Maldonado, Corinna Lingle, Rachel Hortert, Lee Allen, Malcolm Bryant, Abby Jackson, Ciara Richards, Charlie Parker, Emily Tsoumbos, Cam Curtis, Phil Mote, Jennifer Grissom and Shane Lowery, just to name a few.

Standard tickets are $10; MLT member tickets are $5; tickets for students and seniors are $7.

Showtimes for Alice in Wonderland are 7 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 and 22.

MLT is located at 702 Ewing Blvd.

For more information or to place a reservation, visit mltarts.com.