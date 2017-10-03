Darryl Worley’s Hitmakers and Harleys Returns to Murfreesboro

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Hitmakers and Harleys will return for a night of music at Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro on Wednesday, Oct. 11. For years, country star Darryl Worley has performed at Harley-Davidson dealerships across the state to raise money for cancer patients through the Darryl Worley Foundation.

Worley, who penned hits such as “Have You Forgotten” and “Awful, Beautiful Life,” will share the stage with other fellow songwriters to perform an acoustic set. For more information, visit darrylworley.com and darrylworleyfoundation.org or contact Angie Bumpus at 615-849-8025. Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro is located at 2250 NW Broad St.