by Norbert Thiemann

Some of the best horror films are based on haunting legends. Here are just a few for your viewing pleasure.

Ghost House (2017) is directed by Rich Ragsdale. In Thailand, tiny houses are literally erected for spirits to dwell in. Newly released on streaming services, Ghost House explores the consequences when outsiders unknowingly disturb the natural order. The movie is dynamic with different moods, offering an absolute visual feast among its many scares.



Candyman (1992) is directed by Bernard Rose. Be careful what you wish for and dare to summon—the resurrection of the legendary Candyman is set into motion by an overconfident academic. Legend has it that a former slave was viciously killed by an angry mob, and his spirit is dead set on revenge. This one has a lot to offer in a singular package.



The Blair Witch Project (1999) is directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez. Thought to be loosely based on Tennessee’s legend of the Bell Witch, The Blair Witch Project is presented as a found footage documentary. A group of college students enter the woods to try and film the legend they seek. This original concept of filming inspired many movies to come.