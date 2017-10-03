Jason Loewenstein – Fri, 10/13
by Bracken Mayo
Jason Loewenstein will bring his quirky, overdriven indie rock to Murfreesboro on Friday, Oct. 13, as part of a house party tour in support of his new album, Spooky Action. Loewenstein, formerly of the lo-fi pioneer group Sebadoh, last released a solo album in 2002; during that tour he also came through Murfreesboro, performing at the Red Rose.
For tickets to and exact location of the Oct. 13 Murfreesboro show, visit eventbrite.com. Other shows on Loewenstein’s tour of homes includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C.
