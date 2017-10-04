Murfreesboro Pizza Roundup: Area Offers Many Locations to Get Pie

by Dylan Skye Aycock

As far as crowd-pleasing foods go, pizza is one of the top contenders. Not only are pizzas completely customizable, but it’s also easy to find a pie that suits any budget or taste, if you know where to look. From thick, thin, pan, stuffed or gluten-free crusts to cheese, pepperoni, veggie or meat lovers toppings, pizza is a go-to option during sporting events, at parties, for lunch or dinner—and sometimes breakfast, too, if any leftovers survive in the fridge.

Murfreesboro is home to more than 40 restaurants serving up pizza, from a few family-owned establishments to the faithful chains. Although we no longer have places like La Bella, Mr. Nick’s, Fox’s Pizza Den and Bruno’s Pizza, the city has welcomed many new names within the past year including Uncle Maddio’s Pizza, Donato’s Pizza and BoomBozz Craft Pizza and Tap House (coming soon).

Despite the ease of ordering pizza online and having it delivered within the hour, we at the Pulse often love a slice (or three!) from one of the many local pizzerias. Check out some of our favorites below, as well as a full list of where to find fantastic pies across town:

___

Ahart’s Pizza Garden

Ahart’s Pizza Garden, originally owned and operated by Randy and Bonita Ahart, experienced a change in ownership in early 2014. Since the swap, owners Kerri and Jim Ter-Mors have spruced up the indoor and outdoor dining spaces with new booths, added patio games and lined the walls with local high school sports decor.

As for the menu, this pizzeria takes standard items like pizza, pasta, salad and sandwiches and gives you several specialty options from which to choose. The cheese pizza, generously topped with Italian seasoning, is a great place to start for new patrons, but it’s just as tempting to order one of the specialty pizzas or calzones.

Some of those pizzas include Texas fajita (chicken, avocado, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, red onions), brunch (ham, bacon, scrambled eggs), The Boro (basil, sun-dried tomatoes, feta and garlic), as well as standard offerings like buffalo chicken, Hawaiian and Greek. Another draw for Ahart’s is their pizza moon, or a stuffed pizza served calzone style, which can be ordered with the same ingredients as the specialty pizzas.

2476 Old Fort Pkwy., 615-494-9797

Sat.–Thurs.: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Individual pizza: $7.99 and up; Pasta: $9.50–11; Calzones: $8.99 (small)

___

Sal’s Pizzeria

Murfreesboro almost lost one of its most beloved pizza joints in 2013 when Sal’s closed its South Church Street location. However, the family-owned pizzeria reopened two years later at The Oaks Shopping Center on North Thompson Lane and has been serving New York-style pizza ever since. Sal Oliveri, the restaurant’s original owner, died late last year, but his legacy and recipes live on. Oliveri’s upbringing in Sicily gifted him the craft of pizza making, a trade he put to use upon moving to New York City.

Before deciding on toppings, choose between pizza-by-the-slice or a whole pizza served either hand-tossed round or Sicilian. There’s never a bad time to visit Sal’s during business hours, but there’s an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet offered every day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for $8.99. The menu extends far beyond pies with various appetizers, pasta, paninis, calamari and desserts.

536 N. Thompson Ln., D, 615-956-7531

Mon.–Thurs.: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.; Fri.–Sat.: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Cheese pizza: $10.50 and up; Pasta: $10 and up

___

Luca’s Pizzeria

Sal’s isn’t the only place you can find New York-style in the ’Boro, as Luca’s Pizzeria also specializes in thin-crust. While Luca’s doesn’t stray too far from the normal offerings, the food tastes fresh and homemade, “just like Nonna (Italian for grandmother) makes it,” they take pride in saying. The garlic knots are a big hit here, and it is also important to note Luca’s offers gluten-free crust, an item noticeably missing from many pizza locales around town. Because tables are limited inside, Luca’s operates primarily as takeout and delivery (up to five miles away).

2658 New Salem Rd., 615-900-1045

Mon.–Thurs., 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Fri.–Sat., 11 a.m.–10 p.m.; closed Sunday

12-in. cheese: $10; 12-in. Sicilian: $11.99; garlic knots (dozen): $4.99

___

Spooky’s Pizza

Just in time for the scariest month of the year, you can find unique options at Spooky’s Pizza. Its ghoulishly-named menu items lend a hand to its “spooky” aesthetic with Skin ’n’ Bones, a pizza with black olives, bell peppers and onions, or Zombie Feast, a pizza with meatballs, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage and bacon. Hell Cheeses Over is loaded with cheese, beef, bacon and onions. While chains typically use skim-milk cheese, all pizzas at Spooky’s are made with 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella. And if for some reason you’re not in the mood for pizza, Spooky’s offers several burger options, wings and more.

5995 Lebanon Rd., (615) 217-5000

Mon.–Thurs.: 4–8 p.m.; Fri.–Sat.: 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sun.: 12–8 p.m.

Specialty pizzas: $15.99 and up; Burgers: $7.50 and up

spookyspizzatn.com

___

The Pizzas of Murfreesboro:

Ahart’s Pizza Garden

2476 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-494-9797

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

2455 Medical Center Pkwy.

615-956-2560

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd.

615-624-8002

Chuck E. Cheese

1720 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-217-8842

Cici’s

710 Memorial Blvd. STE 220

615-867-4424

DJ’s Pizza & Steak House

805 W. Main St., Woodbury

615-563-2821

Domino’s

1515 Warrior Dr.

615-890-0893

118 N. Baird Ln.

615-896-0028

235 MTCS Rd.

615-890-2602

115 Enon Springs Rd. W., Smyrna

615-459-0041

Donato’s

3284 Franklin Rd.

615-900-5500

Gondolier

219 NW Broad St.

615-396-8484

Hungry Howies

2015 Lascassas Pk.

615-900-3971

Jet’s

2975 S. Rutherford Blvd.

615-890-1214

4167 Franklin Rd.

615-904-7277

3325 Memorial Blvd.

615-896-5550

Jonathan’s Grille

2911 Medical Center Pkwy.

615-410-7960

Little Caesar’s

2962 S. Rutherford Blvd.

615-890-6600

2932 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-904-1800

1811 Memorial Blvd.

615-896-6600

1880 Almaville Rd, Smyrna

615-355-9901

La Tavola Ristorante Italiano

114 Front St., Smyrna

615-984-4771

Lions Pizza Den

113 N. Cannon St., Woodbury

615-563-1212

Luca’s Pizzeria

2658 New Salen Rd.

615-900-1045

Marco’s

1624 New Salem Rd

615-907-9998

1208 E. Northfield Blvd.

615-895-9755

Marina’s on the Square

125 N. Maple St.

615-849-8881

Mellow Mushroom

2955 S. Rutherford Blvd.

615-890-8898

Milano II

114 E. College St.

615-624-7390

Nobody’s Grille & BBQ

2227 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-962-8019

Old Chicago

1835 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-225-3200

Papa John’s

1741 S. Rutherford Blvd.

615-896-7272

2441 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-849-3700

2365 Memorial Blvd.

615-890-7272

Papa Murphy’s

3183 S. Church St.

615-439-6199

2706 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-867-6588

2445 Memorial Blvd.

615-895-5335

Pie Five Pizza

450 Sam Ridley Pkwy., Smyrna

615-984-7607

Pizza Hut

1114 Mercury Blvd.

615-896-0657

2438 S. Church St.

(615) 898-0996

2575 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-217-7557

1718 Memorial Blvd.

615-898-0100

812 Nissan Dr., Smyrna

615-459-3759

Pizza Inn

2395 New Salem Rd.

615-900-1751

Roma Pizza & Pasta

1728 W. Northfield Blvd.

615-890-4611

1621 Middle Tennessee Blvd.

615-890-0615

587 S. Lowry St., Smyrna

615-223-6020

Sal’s Pizzeria

536 N. Thompson Ln.

615-956-7531

Salvo’s Pizza

701 President Pl., Smyrna

615-220-6030

Sam’s Sports Bar

1720 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-904-6464

Sauce

2858 S. Church St.

615-624-8258

Sir Pizza

110 Barfield Crescent Rd.

615-890-8989

1902 E. Main St.

615-893-2111

3219 Memorial Blvd.

615-890-9798

Spooky’s Pizza

5995 Lebanon Rd.

615-217-5000

Station Grill

2053 Lascassas Pk.

615-295-2583

Sub Stop

306 W. Vine St.

615-546-4656

Uncle Maddio’s

125 Wendlewood Dr.

615-217-4044

Your Pie

1970 Medical Center Pkwy.

615-396-8925