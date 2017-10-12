Nashville Ballet Explores Lizzie Borden’s Infamous Murder Case

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Nashville Ballet will present a haunting double feature of original works just in time for Halloween—the long-awaited return of Lizzie Borden based on the infamous double murder, and the world premiere of The Raven inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s poem—Oct. 26–28 at TPAC’s Polk Theater.

Nashville Ballet Artistic Director and CEO Paul Vasterling’s Lizzie Borden examines the real-life double murder case of 1892 in Fall River, Massachusetts. Lizzie Borden was famously accused, tried and acquitted for the brutal ax murders of her father and stepmother in a case that remains one of the most controversial and sensationalized in American history.

“Because Lizzie Borden was acquitted and no one was ever charged for the murders, endless speculation still surrounds the case that makes it as fascinating as ever,” Vasterling said. “I have my own theories about what may have happened in the Borden household on the day of the murders, and leading up to it. This ballet explores the dark backstory and delves into the mind of Lizzie Borden—taking place in her memories—to show that there may be more to the story than meets the eye.”

Lizzie Borden has remained a fixture in American culture for more than a century as the subject of popular books, movies, television shows and even a well-known children’s rhyme. Nashville Ballet’s version was originally presented in 2006, and this time around will feature a newly commissioned score by English composer Philip Feeney along with updates to the choreography. Unique to this version, Vasterling explores the phenomenon of “shadow people,” ghostlike figures often attributed to the presence of the supernatural, who influence Lizzie Borden throughout the ballet.

Lizzie Borden will be complemented by the world premiere of Nashville Ballet company dancer Christopher Stuart’s The Raven. Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem, the ballet follows a mysterious raven that ultimately drives a heartbroken lover into madness. The brand-new work will feature a classical score by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt.

For tickets and more information, visit nashvilleballet.com.