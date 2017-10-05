October 2017

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

FEATURES:

Radio Rebirth: Part II

Music City Roots finds a home on WMOT 89.5.

Strung Like a Horse

High-energy string band to perform at Hippie Hill Fall Fest.

Fall Fun

Pumpkins, corn mazes and more at local farms.

Haunted Attractions

Spooky Middle Tennessee woods and houses will get your pulse pounding.

Boro Art Crawl

Oct. 13 event celebrates local creative community.

Let’s Get Pie

A guide to the many pizzas of Murfreesboro

IN EVERY ISSUE:

Events

This Month

Boots and Brews, Black Cat Bash, Harvest Days and more!

Sounds

Concerts

Jason Loewenstein, Graham Anthem Band and more!

Music Notes

Skeetzo N’ Krysis;

The Justin Reed Show

Darryl Worley

Bluegrass Underground Relocates

Album Reviews

Laser Flames on the Great Big News

King Brian

Gardening

Covering your crops

The Pulse Stops Here: Planning for Death

Plan for death now, before it’s too late.

Pet Health

Keeping your dog’s weight under control.

Art

Carrie: The Musical

Rhinovirus Paints Custom Pulse Racks

Constellation Photo Exhibit

CFA plans 2018 Exhibits

Poetry

Kerri French and other poets gather at Southern Festival of Books.

Reviews

Mother!

It

Living Room Cinema

Haunting Legends

News

Business Buzz

Krispy Kreme in the works; Cat Cafe; Taco John’s and more!

Opinion

The Stockard Report

County faces yet another lawsuit.

Views of a Conservative

The police do not unfairly target black criminals.

Live Exceptionally . . . Well!

Talk to strangers?

Sports

Sports Talk

NFL players alienate fans with protests.

MTSU Sports

Blue Raiders enter October at 2–3.

Bodybuilding

Tips for preparing for a competition