After Overtime Thriller in Bowling Green, MTSU Finishes 2017 Season in Murfreesboro on Nov. 25

by Greg Crittenden

The MTSU Blue Raiders had its second short week of the 2017 football season when the team traveled to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to renew the rivalry with Western Kentucky University on Nov. 16. The interesting thing about many rivalries is how they often seem to be great games regardless of records or injury reports, and this one played out just that way.

The Blue Raider defense came out strong, stuffing a run attempt on 4th-and-1 on the first possession of the game. However, the Blue Raider offense went three-and-out faster than the blink of an eye.

The MTSU defense was not as sharp on the ensuing WKU possession. Quarterback Mike White hit receiver Kylen Towner for the first of what would be many chunk plays between the two, a 33-yard completion to land the Hilltoppers just outside of the red zone. Just when it looked like the MT defense might hold WKU to a field goal, White found an open Deon Yelder on the sideline who then ran in for a 14-yard touchdown reception.

Middle was able to answer back with a field goal early in the second quarter on the strength of 19-yard and 18-yard receptions by Tavares Thomas and a 22-yard completion to Ty Lee. The rest of the half played out as an offensive stalemate as the score sat at 7–3 going into the half.

Things remained much the same in the third quarter as WKU was the only team able to muster a score on a 28-yard field goal.

The fourth quarter ushered in a much different game than had been seen through the first three quarters.

The Blue Raiders started off the scoring barrage with a 21-yard touchdown connection between Brent Stockstill and Patrick Smith to tie the game. Middle pulled ahead on the first play of the ensuing possession when a botched screen pass turned into a fumble. While seemingly every player on the field assumed the play was over, a present-minded Darius Harris noticed no whistle was ever blown and picked the ball up to carry it in for a 40-yard touchdown for the Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers answered back with 14 unanswered points on a 65-yard pass to Kylen Towner and a 93-yard pass to Lucky Jackson to regain the lead. However, the Blue Raiders evened things back up when they answered back with a time-consuming 75-yard scoring drive which chewed nearly five minutes off the clock.

Despite five changes in possession in the last five minutes, neither team was able to close the game out in regulation.

MT took first possession of overtime and capitalized with a two-yard touchdown run by Tavares Thomas. On the following possession WKU found itself with its back against the wall facing 3rd-and-10 from the MT 25. However, back-to-back pass interference calls against Middle bailed them out, granting the Hilltoppers 1st-and-goal from the two-yard line. Two plays later White found an open Nacarius Fant in the end zone to force another overtime period.

The Blue Raider defense was unable to stop the Hilltoppers offense on the opening possession of the second overtime, but answered back to force a third overtime. Unfortunately, the Blue Raider offense sputtered to open the third overtime, allowing WKU to only need a field goal for the win, a field goal they easily got.

For the third year running the Hilltoppers won the “100 Miles of Hate,” winning this one 41–38.

“For the first time this season I felt like we played like a team,” said receiver Ty Lee. “The offense was playing good, the defense was getting stops, but we just couldn’t come up with it.”

While bowl eligibility is still attainable for the Blue Raiders, it would seem an invite may be hard to come by on the team’s current resume. After losing games in which they were favored to UAB and Florida Atlantic, Middle needed another quality win. They hadn’t gotten a signature win since they beat Syracuse in the second game of the season, and a win against WKU could have helped.

When asked if the Blue Raiders needed a win against the Hilltoppers to get a bowl invite, Brent Stockstill replied, “Yeah, I think so . . . We needed this one. We needed all of them (in November). Obviously we’re going to to keep competing and finish strong, but we wanted this one tonight.”

The Blue Raiders get one more shot at bowl eligibility when Old Dominion visits Floyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Just like the Blue Raiders, the Monarchs are striving for bowl eligibility. They have struggled with key injuries as well and could easily be 7–4 at this point, as they lost by a touchdown to North Texas and by less than a touchdown against WKU.

While the ODU passing game isn’t much to write home about, they do have an effective two-headed running attack. Running backs Jeremy Cox and Ray Lawry have roughly split carries, but Lawry has been the more efficient back. He has averaged 5.5 yards per carry compared to 4.2 yards per carry by Cox.

The Monarch defense has also proven to apply plenty of pressure. Its 29 sacks on the season leads the C-USA, while the 7.5 sacks by defensive end Oshane Ximines ranks second in the league. Ximines has also amassed 12 tackles for loss this season as a disruptor against the run.

Old Dominion also possesses a strong return game. Return specialist Isaiah Harper returned a kick for 100 yards against North Carolina earlier in the season.

The Blue Raiders’ final game of the regular season will kickoff at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 25, at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.