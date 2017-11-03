Autograph Hosts A Light Divided, The Scars Heal in Time Tour Stop on Nov. 13
by Bracken Mayo
The Scars Heal In Time
Hard rock bands A Light Divided and The Scars Heal in Time will bring their Long Live the Flame Tour to Murfreesboro on Monday, Nov. 13.
Local acts Chariot the Moon and Conquer the Distance join the show, held at Autograph Rehearsal Studio.
Hailing from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, A Light Divided aims to make music that’s not “too soft for the hardcore crowd, or too heavy for mainstream radio.”
A Light Divided
Sisters Kayla Smith (guitar, vocals) and Tayler Smith (drums), have led Houston-based The Scars Heal in Time on a busy touring schedule in 2017, in support of a new EP.
The Nov. 13 show is all ages, and doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, find an event page on Facebook.
