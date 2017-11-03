Big Daddy Weave – Fri, 12/1 @ New Vision Baptist Church

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Dove Award-winning worship/rock act Big Daddy Weave performs a Friday, Dec. 1, concert at New Vision Baptist Church in partnership with Murfreesboro’s Special Kids. Ticket sales for the all-ages event benefit children with special needs receiving therapy and nursing care at Special Kids. Formed at the University of Mobile and now calling Nashville home, Big Daddy Weave frequently appears on the WOW Hits compilations, keeps a busy national touring schedule and remains one of the most played artists on Christian radio. For more on Special Kids and Big Daddy Weave, and for tickets, visit specialkidsconcert.org.