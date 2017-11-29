Blue Raiders Complete Regular Season with Win to Even Record at 6–6

by Greg Crittenden

The MTSU Blue Raiders played its last game of the 2017 regular season Saturday, Nov. 25, and the team put on a show for those in attendance.

After a defensive first quarter ended in a 3–3 tie with Old Dominion, the MT offense found its stride. The momentum shift took place when Terrelle West broke out a 23-yard run on third-and-four, and that compounded when Brent Stockstill found an open Tavonn Salter streaking down the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown pass.

After a quick three-and-out from the Monarchs, the Blue Raiders struck again. Runs of 13 and 20 yards by Terrelle West and Jocquez Bruce respectively set CJ Windham up for a touchdown reception from eight yards out.

The Monarchs once again failed to answer back, and the Blue Raiders struck gold for the third consecutive possession. Stockstill got Jimmy Marshall for a 22-yard touchdown in just a matter of one minute and 38 seconds.

The Blue Raiders went into the half leading 24–3, tying the team’s largest halftime lead of the season.

With the lead securely in hand, the Blue Raiders kept primarily to the ground. That’s when Terrelle West took center stage.

West was the pick to start at running back before the season began, but was lost with an injury during training camp. It was a long road back for the sophomore running back, but he showed everyone why he was the starter before his injury.

West only got six carries in the first half, but made the most of them by gaining 49 yards. He added another 120 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the second half, including a 36-yard touchdown run.

The Blue Raiders locked up the win 41–10. The win makes them bowl eligible for the fifth straight year.

While at first glance, the resume for the Blue Raiders doesn’t look as impressive as previous years, coach Rick Stockstill certainly makes a convincing case.

“We played the toughest schedule in this conference. Us and San Antonio were the only two (in the conference) to have a Power 5 win,” Stockstill said. “We’re the only school in the conference that doesn’t have a Division-1 AA win. We played three Power 5s and a MAC. We’re 4–2 with our starting quarterback, and those two losses were to an SEC team and a triple overtime game on the road. With our resume, we deserve to be in one.”

There are 80 available bowl slots, and only 81 bowl eligible teams, so it certainly seems the Blue Raiders’ chances are good to go bowling again this season. An announcement on whether the Blue Raiders’ 2017 season is over or not is likely to be made later this week.