’Boro International Festival Returns to Cannonsburgh Village on Nov. 11

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The ’Boro International Festival will celebrate traditional food, music and art from countries around the world at Cannonsburgh Village. This family-friendly event on Saturday, Nov. 11, offers free admission and activities for all ages, including cultural displays, games, vendors, performances and art that highlight the rich diversity of Murfreesboro from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Festivities will begin with a Children’s Parade of Flags showcasing over 20 countries and a community sing-along of “We Are the World.” An array of musicians from around the world will entertain throughout the festival. The Northfield Elementary World Drumming Ensemble will perform at 10:10 a.m. A fashion show will feature models dressed in their traditional garb.

“This is the second year that we are bringing ’Boro International to Murfreesboro. We are excited to showcase the different cultures within the community,” stated Reeves-Rogers ESL Teacher Tena Bailey.

Cultural booths will offer an array of interactive exhibits and historical items unique to the cultures represented at the festival. Craft merchants and food vendors will provide an assortment of multicultural items for sale. Children will be able to play international games and create crafts in the children’s game area.

“We couldn’t do it without the help of MTSU and the Confucius Institute,” Bailey said. “This is a great example of how people from different backgrounds are coming together and working for good.”

Groups from China, Japan, Iraq, Thailand, Laos, Africa, India, Iran, Mexico, Jordan, Venezuela, South Korea and Mexico will be represented during the festival.

For more information on the festival, email tena.bailey@cityschools.net.