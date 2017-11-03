“Come & See” Trinity United Methodist Church’s Monthly Worship Concert

by Meredith G. White

Trinity United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro has introduced a new contemporary worship service on the first Saturday of every month called “Come & See.”

This new series began in August with Nashville recording artist and fiddle player Bri Murphy, and in October the “Gathering Worship” group from Murfreesboro’s World Outreach Church was featured.

Come & See organizers plan to host Mark Townsend, guitarist for Christian rock band dc Talk and artist Toby Mac, on Saturday, Nov. 4, followed by Gordon Kennedy, songwriter and producer for artists such as Eric Clapton and Garth Brooks, at the Dec. 2 service.

February’s special guest will be Kurt Heinecke, who is best known for his work creating the music behind one of the most beloved and popular Christian-themed kids video series Veggie Tales.

In addition to the big-name artists who will perform and speak, every month will have its own theme for the service itself. Some of these topics include “Love,” “Peace” and “Forgiveness.” November’s service will focus on gratitude and thanksgiving.

Nashville indie pop/rock artist John Salaway assists with the producing and promotion of the series. Salaway, a Middle Tennessee-based recording artist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, has had several of his compositions appear on television and radio, and in addition to the work he is doing with Trinity United Methodist, he also writes for multiple Hollywood film and television music libraries and collaborates with Grammy-winning producers and songwriters.

“This is a brand new, non-traditional church service that is meant to be uplifting and inspiring! Each month we have a special guest who is doing inspiring things in the community,” Salaway says about Come & See. The church aims to inspire people and to bring the whole community together in worship and praise with uplifting music and messages for all walks of life.

These special events are free to attend. The church provides snacks and refreshments at 5 p.m. during a gathering and fellowship time, with the hour-long service beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Trinity United Methodist Church’s own praise band, Open Hearts, will lead the opening music, which will be followed by the gospel message for that week by the guest speaker.

Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 2303 Jones Blvd. The regular services include a blend of historic and contemporary worship led by the church choir and the dress code is not formal; it is a “come as you are” church. Each Sunday, an Early-Bird Worship Service begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by a Catch Up and Connect Fellowship at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., with the main worship service taking place at 10:45 a.m.

For more information on the church and its Come & See series, visit trinityumcmurfreesboro.org or find Trinity UMC on Facebook.