MLT Presents Legal Drama Race This November

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Murfreesboro Little Theatre presents David Mamet’s emotionally charged drama Race this November.

Having worked side by side for 20 years at a flourishing law office, criminal attorneys Henry Brown and Jack Lawson have developed a solid professional relationship, with Lawson relying heavily on Brown for his understanding of racial discrimination.

But when Charles Strickland, a wealthy businessman, approaches Lawson to defend him against charges of raping a black woman, tensions begin to develop as the case unfolds. Susan, a young black attorney new to the firm, is brought in to assist. As the three begin to study the evidence and deception is uncovered, it soon becomes clear that despite the strength of their relationship, Lawson and Brown cannot escape their own innate prejudices.

Directed by Dalton Reeves, Race stars Ethan H. Jones, Shane Lowery, Shawna Rayford and Wayman Price.

Race opens Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. Performances will follow at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 16, 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 19.

MLT is located at 702 Ewing Blvd. To make reservations, visit mltarts.com or call 615-893-9825.