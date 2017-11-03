Nov. 11 Disco Party Benefits Movember Movement

by Meredith G. White

November is the month where many men bring awareness to men’s health issues by not shaving for the entire month. Organizations all over host events and fundraising efforts to help in bringing awareness to prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and other serious issues that men face.

Join in on the Movember Movement in Murfreesboro at a Studio 54 Movember Disco Party at Mayday Brewery on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 1–10 p.m.

Come dressed to impress and get ready to dance to music from the featured live act The Aquaducks. Proceeds will benefit the Movember Foundation, one of the few charities tackling men’s health on a global scale. In just 13 years the organization has helped fund more than 1,200 men’s health projects around the world, and its aim is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 percent.

For more information on the Movember Foundation and how you can get involved or donate, visit us.movember.com; for more information on the festivities in Murfreesboro supporting the cause, find a Murfreesboro Movember page on Facebook.