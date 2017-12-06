Blue Raiders Heading to Camellia Bowl to Take on Arkansas State on Dec. 16

by Greg Crittenden

It turns out Coach Rick Stockstill was right. The bowl selection committees could not bypass Middle Tennessee State this season.

For the third season in a row the Blue Raiders are going bowling, this time to the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl to play Arkansas State. It marks the first time in school history Middle has gotten a bowl invite three years running.

While the previous two bowls were held outside of the contiguous United States, this one will be held a mere four hours away in Montgomery, Alabama.

Considering the proximity, Coach Stockstill is going all out to ensure fans show up.

“The bowl (committees) understand the last two years. They won’t understand our fans not showing up for this one,” he said. “So I’m pleading our fans show up in droves.”

To help his case, Coach Stockstill has vowed to purchase $10,000 worth of tickets to give to MTSU students. That comes out to more than 300 tickets.

The Camellia Bowl will kickoff at 7 p.m. central time on Saturday, Dec. 16.