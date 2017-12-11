by Bracken Mayo

Get your sunlight when you can during this darkest month of the year.

The days will begin to get longer after the coming solstice later this month. As Jessica points out in her piece on page 47 in this edition, vitamin D intake can help combat the wintertime blues.

Furthermore, this edition of the Pulse contains many other words of encouragement.

M.C. Radford offers 31 tips for more positive living and pursuing your dreams. Jennifer Durand reminds us to spend time breathing, releasing tension, appreciating. Semaj encourages the people of Murfreesboro to dedicate themselves to improving their bodies. Tony expresses admiration for those special people who make the effort to keep families together during the holidays. Edwina always brings words of encouragement on getting your hands in the dirt and growing your own.

The Z-Train encourages Santa to help deliver a division title for the Titans this season. I will go one step farther—we want an appearance in the AFC Championship game! One play at a time . . .

Thanks to Jay, John Connor, Joseph, Greg, Dylan, Justin, Norbert, Andrea, Meredith, Sam and Michelle for assisting in the grand undertaking of rounding up interesting information about our community into the Pulse each month, and to Sarah for packaging it up.

The Pulse team has compiled lots of holiday events and New Year’s Eve activities occuring in the area. Take a look.

Thanks to Leslie, Don, Steve and each and every one of our sponsors, readers and supporters.

Thanks to all of the area venues that host and promote art, music and community events.

Thanks to our Creator—I admire your work!

Part of me wants to insist that everyone buys tons of stuff from all of the Pulse sponsors, help strengthen the economy and participate in the ever-increasing rampant holiday consumerism. Another part of me wants to remind everyone that you are fine with what you have, you lack nothing, and you can free yourself from your material desires and be more peaceful for it.

Truly, though, the desire to support the small businesses in the area results from a sense of generosity, not greed. Most of the Pulse’s advertisers seem to be driven by good intentions; they are people who work very hard to provide a quality product or service and support their own families. Peruse the following pages and pay attention to the many sponsors. Once again, they make this publication possible.

Murfreesboro is a great market to be in!

Though rumors swirl about the Pulse publisher groping the art director in the workplace (on more than one occasion), I restate: I will not step down at this time!

Have a great, refreshing end of 2017. It’s your last shot to achieve this year’s resolutions!

Focus on the important relationships in your life. Do something nice, especially for those who live in your own house. Create. Cook. Consider starting that business. Volunteer. Don’t get sucked Into the negativity of others. Push yourself. Compliment someone. Take advantage of the parks. Keep it Smurfy!

Peace,

Bracken Mayo

Publisher/Editor in Chief