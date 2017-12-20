Hank’s brings the flavor of Music City’s Broadway honky-tonks to North Murfreesboro. The venue, located at 2341 Memorial Blvd. (the former home of O’Possum’s), now hosts a busy schedule of performers. Country singer/songwriters Ivan Fleming of Smyrna, and former Californian/now-Middle Tennessean Colleen Lloy bring their songs of family, life and patriotism to Hank’s on Saturday, Dec. 30.
Ivan Fleming, Colleen Lloy @ Hank’s, 12/30
