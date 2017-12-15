Spiritual Matters

by Norbert Thiemann

Some believe that the most meaningful aspect of spirituality lies within its actual quest, and that the journey should be guided by tireless questions aimed toward faith and equivocal assertions.

Silence (2016) is directed by Martin Scorsese. Set in the 17th century, two Portuguese Jesuit priests travel to Japan in search of their troubled mentor. They find resistance and complications arising from the church’s mandate to have missionaries there. Silence is epic in scope, and Scorsese allows for thoughtful contemplation of faith in faith.

Through a Glass Darkly (1961) is directed by Ingmar Bergman. A young woman has just returned from a stay at the mental hospital to vacation with her family. She must sort through reality, sickness and faith within the confines of her family’s unique dynamics. Bergman is often at his best when delving into the matters of faith and spirituality.

Marina Abramovic in Brazil: The Space in Between (2016) is a documentary directed by Marco Del Fiol. Artist Marina Abramovic’s quest for healing guides her toward inspiration and creativity. She’s able to transform the matters of spirit into a tangible artistic experience.