Anna Jones Steps Up for Lady Raiders in a Big Way in January

by Greg Crittenden

After netting an upset win against Kentucky to close out 2017, the Lady Raiders looked like they might be able to turn a new leaf on their injury-plagued season. However, 2018 did not get off to the type of start for which coach Rick Insell had hoped.

After the Lady Raiders dropped their first two conference games, two things were clear: despite the losses, the Lady Raiders were still great defensively, and the offense badly missed Alex Johnson and needed another player to step forward.

Enter Anna Jones.

Jones, a freshman guard who looks the part of a forward, averaged only 12 minutes and 1.5 points per game during non-conference play. Those averages more than doubled for Jones for the month of January. Jones’ month was highlighted by a 30-point performance in a win against UTEP. Jones followed that performance by chipping in 15 for a win against North Texas. Two games later, Jones contributed 21 in a win against Marshall.

Thanks to Jones’ added contributions, continued strong performances from Jess Louro and Abbey Sissom, and the return of Alex Johnson the Lady Raiders went on to win five of their last six games in January.

Although the offense has struggled without Johnson, her injury could be a blessing in disguise for the Lady Raiders. In Johnson’s absence, Insell has been able to explore what he has in young players such as Jones and has given players such as Sissom and Louro the confidence to be offensive weapons as well.

As key as their contributions were, nothing carried the Lady Raiders over the last month more than the team’s defense. They currently rank 10th in the nation in defensive scoring, allowing only 54.6 points per game.

If Johnson, who has returned but still isn’t 100 percent, can return to full form Middle will be a force to be reckoned with going into the tournament.

“We’re getting there,” said Insell. “We don’t need to be there right now, we still have the conference tournament coming up, but we’re getting close to where we need to be.”

The Lady Raiders will host Louisiana Tech on Feb. 1, WKU on Feb. 15 and Rice on Feb. 17 in February. They will end their conference schedule against Old Dominion on March 3 as the opening end of a men’s/women’s double-header at Murphy Center.