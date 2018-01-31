Bonnaroo Announces 2018 Lineup; Festival Includes Eminem, the Killers, Muse, Bassnectar

by Dylan Skye Aycock

After bouncing back in ticket sales last year, Bonnaroo organizers hope to continue the trend in 2018 by bringing in rap and rock headliners Eminem, the Killers, Muse and Future. Other top artists at the Manchester, Tennessee, festival include Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver (two sets), Paramore, Alt-J, Khalid, Dua Lipa and Sheryl Crow.

Now in its 17th year, Bonnaroo has long since abandoned its jam-band roots and legacy acts for whichever artists are most popular on the music festival circuit in any given year. In fact, you can find all three headliners at other U.S. festivals this year. Despite no longer having a Paul McCartney or Elton John to close out the four-day festival, veteran performers Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Mavis Staples make an appearance further down the lineup.

Hip-hop acts BROCKHAMPTON, Playboi Carti and T-Pain are slated to perform this year, as well as a fairly strong indie undercard featuring Manchester Orchestra, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, First Aid Kit, Japanese Breakfast and Lissie.

Nashville usually has a fairly strong presence at Bonnaroo, and this year is no different. Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, Moon Taxi, Paramore, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brothers Osborne and Ron Gallo all call Music City home. And while it appears Ed Helms’ annual Bluegrass Situation Superjam is no longer happening on “The Farm,” there is an equally intriguing event listed only as “Grand Ole Opry.”

The massive four-day festival, coming up June 7–10, will also showcase STS9, Anderson .Paak, Chromeo, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Glitch Mob and many others.

There’s a slight chance we’ll see a few more artists added to the bill later this spring when festival organizers announce the cinema and comedy schedules. For more information on the event, visit bonnaroo.com.