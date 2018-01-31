’Boro Business Buzz: David Price IMAC Regeneration Center, Sami’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Pho

by Michelle Willard

Murfreesboro’s leading professional athlete has lent his name to a couple of IMAC Regeneration Centers in Middle Tennessee.

Located in the old YMCA, the newest David Price IMAC Regeneration Center in Murfreesboro joins six other IMAC Regeneration Centers in the United States: the Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers in Chesterfield and St. Peters, Missouri; Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center of Lexington, Kentucky; a David Price IMAC Regeneration Center in Brentwood and IMAC Regeneration Center of Paducah and Murray, Kentucky.

These are outpatient medical clinics focused on physical therapy and sports medicine along with alternative treatments for joint replacement, spinal fusion and soft tissue damage. Treatments include platelet-rich plasma infusions, spinal decompression and chiropractic treatment. Visit imacregeneration.com or call (844) 266-IMAC for additional information.

Price, currently a member of the Boston Red Sox, has played Major League Baseball since 2008, establishing himself as one of the top pitchers in the game.

___

What’s for Dinner?

Sami’s Brick Oven Pizzeria will bring a new wood-burning oven to town at its new location next to Party Fowl on Broad Street.

Owner and operator Sami Ihmaidan said the oven was delivered in late January and the sign is due to be installed. He has a target opening date set for the first week of February.

The restaurant will feature Italian favorites like pizza, stromboli, lasagna, pasta and sandwiches, along with a few Mediterranean dishes. The menu will be available for carry-out or delivery, too.

___

If you’d rather make your own, Luca’s Pizzeria, 2658 New Salem Hwy., announced it will start selling its sauce by the jar.

“We are very blessed to receive so many compliments every day from our guests about our homemade sauce,” the announcement said. A Mason jar of the sauce will be available for $5.

___

Sticking to your resolutions is hard with all the pizza around, but a new Edible Arrangements will make it slightly easier. Maybe.

The fruit bouquet purveyor will open a Murfreesboro location in Fountains at Gateway, according to the company’s website.

___

Speaking of The Fountains, Kitchen Fresh has opened for business.

The new, fast-casual restaurant concept is built around healthy, organic, chef-inspired food. All food is made fresh-to-order. Meals are served in bowls with ingredients selected by each customer and prepared by Kitchen Fresh staff for dine-in or takeout.

___

Mission BBQ is another restaurant that seems to be taking its time opening, though it must be getting close to opening because its truck has been spotted rolling around town. The multi-tenant commercial development that it will anchor is still under construction on Medical Center Parkway.

___

There are 11 Sonics in Rutherford County, and there’s about to be a cool dozen. A new Sonic restaurant on Salem Highway, approved by Murfreesboro in April 2017, is under construction and will soon be serving cherry limeades to Rockvalians.

With a simple “Pho” sign, Pho Viet has opened in the former Papa Murphy’s location at 1722-E S. Rutherford Blvd.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of the Vietnamese noodle soup Pho along with other noodle dishes.

___

Another starch-based restaurant, Tater Tyme, is offering its services to Murfreesboro. Tater Tyme turns baked potatoes into culinary masterpieces, then delivers them at no extra charge to hungry customers at work, festivals or private parties.

“We make them as healthy as you want or as naughty as you like,” its website, tatertyme.com, said.

___

Chipotle announced last month it will come to Smyrna.

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant confirmed its plans to revamp the old Pollo Tropical off Sam Ridley Parkway.

The restaurant that specializes in tacos and Mission-style burritos has a target opening in late March.

___

Mayday Brewery has added Angry Red Head to its canned collection.

The red ale with a fiery personality joins Mayday’s Boro Blonde as Murfreesboro-brewed beers now available in cans. Find it at Publix, Boro Liquors, CNG Wine, Georgetown Wine and Spirits, Liquor Planet, Murfreesboro Wine and Spirits, Quick Stop and other area locations.

___

The corner of John Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard is on its way to becoming a car-buying paradise, if there is such a thing.

Honda of Murfreesboro and Nelson Mazda are opening lots alongside Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro and Toyota of Murfreesboro.

The Honda dealer formerly known as Reddell is nearing completion on its new location. The dealer’s old lot on South Church Street is up for sale. If you have an extra couple million laying around, you could be the proud owner of a car lot, with no cars.

The new lot will be anchored by a 51,084-square-foot central building in Honda blue with two outbuildings for used cars and service.

Nelson Mazda’s new location is also quickly taking shape.

The dealer’s second campus will be a 24,796-square-foot dealership and is slated to open in the spring. When finished, it will be two stories tall, designed in brick with metal accents.

___

Another Murfreesboro staple, Body Wise, has also announced a move across town.

Body Wise Nutrition Center and Marketplace is pulling up its stakes on Memorial Boulevard to relocate to Salon Suites on Broad Street.

Body Wise is a natural health store that focuses on holistic supplements, vitamins and minerals. It also offers an assortment of essential oils, natural health and body care, natural and organic foods, ionized alkaline water and products from local vendors.

___

Looking to escape, but without a change of venue? Try Beat the Box, a mobile escape room experience.

Based in Shelbyville, the mobile escape room can come to your event and offer a 30-minute or 60-minute escape game.

To learn more, visit beattheboxllc.com.

___

Closing Corner

With a simple sign on the door and buckets blocking the drive-thru lanes, the Burger King on Thompson Lane is now closed.

The store was fairly new, but there have been several new restaurants pop up nearby, and there are as many as six other Burger Kings in town.

___

What’s Going on with All in One?

For many months, customers of All in One Recycling haven’t known whether their bins will be emptied or if they will be left overflowing at the curb.

The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning in June, 2017, notifying customers the Murfreesboro-based business “has generated numerous customer complaints citing the company’s failure to provide recycling collection services, failure to make refunds for prepaid services and blocking consumers from removing their credit card information from the company website.”

Overall the BBB has received nearly 150 complaints about the service.

“All in One Recycling has earned an F Rating for failure to provide services as contracted, failure to make requested refunds for prepaid services, and failure to respond to complaints filed with BBB,” the agency said in that release.

The poor service has continued into the new year with complaints filed with Tennessee’s Department of Consumer Affairs for customers being charged for services not received.

The company seems to have stopped responding to the complaints, emails and phone calls. A message on its voicemail says its trucks are broken down and asks customers to “please bear with us.”

“So frustrating. I believe this would be an opportunity for the City of Murfreesboro to step up and provide recycling service for everyone,” All in One Recycling customer Kristina Brown posted on Facebook.

It doesn’t look like the city is going to step up anytime soon.

In the meantime, customers can use any of the convenience centers in Murfreesboro (on West Main Street and Haley Road) or throughout Rutherford County. A list of centers can be found at solidwaste.rutherfordcountytn.gov/recycling-rules.html.

You can also try another locally owned company, Stones River Recycling. But reportedly it is currently out of bins due to the influx of old All in One customers.