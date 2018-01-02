Nobody’s Grill and BBQ celebrates its eighth anniversary on Friday, Jan. 12, with Marshall Creek, one of the first bands to perform in the original Nobody’s location eight years ago. Bobby Howard and Co. will bring a wide variety of tunes spanning the decades, a review of rock ’n’ roll, country, R&B, blues and more. Call 615-962-8019 for reservations.
Marshall Creek Band @ Nobody’s, 1/12
