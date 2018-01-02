Tedder
Live Music Music News

Music in the Wild Returns to Barfield Crescent Park Jan. 27

by

Nashville-based Americana outfit Runaway Home will return to Wilderness Station on Saturday, Jan. 27, as part of Barfield Crescent Park’s Music in the Wild series. The band, which features a blend of guitars, mandolin and percussion, crafted its rootsy sound from influences like John Denver, Jim Croce and Emmylou Harris.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with music to follow from 6:30–8:30 p.m. For more information on the free show or Wilderness Station call 615-217–3017 or email outdoormurfreesboro@murfreesborotn.gov.

Share/Bookmark

Posted: Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 3:55 pm — Filed Under: Live Music, Music News

Leave a Facebook comment

Leave a comment

The Nurture Nook
Champys
Paul Mitchell the school
SmoopysVintageBicycles
Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra
Ascent
Toot's