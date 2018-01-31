NFL Silences ‘Please Stand’ Message; Vrabel in as New Titans Head Coach

by Zach “Z-Train” Maxfield

The Train Daddy is back, bringing sports news, life lessons and politically incorrect talk, as always! Same intro for years; some things are too good to change.

It’s a warning, really. I mean, it’s saying “here is an article full of nonsensical facts and superior thoughts all entwined into one genius-yet-elegant column typically consisting of over 1,500 words.” Some sports, a life lesson or two and always something to offend the crazy liberals! If you keep reading this it’s your own fault. Don’t complain to me or the Pulse about it, because I warned you, like I said from the get-go!

It’s February, Football is ending, winter is lingering and I hate the word February. That word made a fool of me in the Little Man Spelling Bee back in 1994. Who would have thought an R after the B? Crazy!

What shall we discuss this issue? Of course the Tennessee Titans, whose leadership did just fire the man who led them to their first playoff victory in 14 years. We will also discuss the end of the world. Coming soon! The XFL is set to take over the football world and, as always, I will throw in some complete and utter nonsense. So all aboard, the Train Daddy is leaving the station!

Let’s start with the possibility that we may all die on Super Sunday. NASA has informed us there is a potentially hazardous asteroid heading our way. It will either pass earth on Super Sunday or smash into us traveling at 76,000 m.p.h. Find “Discovery Channel Large Asteroid Impact” on YouTube, and as you jam out to some Pink Floyd you will witness devastation. If you’re reading this after the Super Bowl, then Bruce Willis and crew saved us. God bless Bruce!

This article will hit the stands just days prior to the big game being played. This is the first Super Bowl in a while I am not 100 percent pumped about. I miss Carson Wentz too much. I predict the Patriots will win. Duh? I hope I am wrong, though—I will be cheering for the Eagles. I am confident the NFL has found a way to make sure the Pats win yet again.

Maybe another Gate? I predict Wiener-Gate, much classier than Deflate-Gate or Spy-Gate. I can already read the headlines: Belichick Threatens the NFL, ‘Make Sure We Get the Calls or I Will Show My Wiener on Live TV,’ creating the infamous Wiener-Gate. Is it possible new Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a spy? He played for the Patriots and won three Super Bowls under Belichick. Maybe I am crazy, but Belichick may be creating a network of informants throughout the league.

The NFL has angered folks once again, after rejecting a patriotic advertisement from The Americans Veterans organization. The message contained a very offensive two-word message. Don’t freak out, but I am going to write the words in bold: “PLEASE STAND.”

Marion Polk, the national commander for the American Vets, wrote an open letter after accusing the league of outright censorship. “Freedom of speech works both ways. We respect the rights of those who choose to protest, as these rights are precisely what our members have fought [for]—and in many cases died for.

“But imposing corporate censorship to deny that same right to those veterans who have secured it for us all is reprehensible and totally beyond the pale.”

The NFL’s Vice President of communication stated “The Super Bowl is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game . . . it has never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement.”

The NFL states the message of “please stand” is too political. Yet we have numerous examples from last year’s Super Bowl that contradict the NFL’s statement, from companies such as 84 Lumber, Budweiser and Audi. You would assume advertisement for wood, beer and cars . . . nope! Instead we got illegal immigration, cheap shots thrown at the newly elected president and sexism shoved in our faces.

Honestly, I could care less what they advertise, but when the NFL doesn’t have the guts to tell the truth, come on man! The NFL should just say “sorry, veterans, we can’t afford to upset these so-called socially active and patriotic NFL players.”

I have a great non-political commercial idea featuring Trump and Obama. This is an advertisement for a hot dog company named Tasty Wieners. Imagine this, Donald Trump is at the zoo watching the llamas. Trump loves hot dogs and stuffs wiener after wiener down his throat as he passionately waves to the llamas. One of the llamas approaches Trump from the enclosure; as it gets closer, Trump realizes this is no ordinary llama, it’s O’Llama-Bama, the head of Obama and the body of a llama, a majestic breed of llama. The O’Llama drools, looking towards the hot dog. Trump pets the O’Llama and gives him an entire hot dog. The commercial ends with subtitles reading “Share a wiener, make a friend. Tasty Wieners!”

The NFL may have some future competition: the XFL is back! Billionaire Vince McMahon claims a better product is coming soon. The league will kick off in 2020 with eight teams, 40-man rosters, 10-game seasons and a championship game.

Vince recently announced a faster, more exciting brand of football with players who won’t be able to discuss political or social issues. Vince also claims that if you have a criminal record, you can’t play. He will fold on that hard-line stance. Just say no child abusers and no murderers. Johnny Football wants in, Vince. Don’t deny him!

The league has two years to prepare and all cities are on the XFL’s radar. All teams will also be owned by the XFL. People ask if the NFL should be worried. I say the NCAA should be worried. This would finally allow some broke college football players a chance to make money, and money talks! I could see the XFL stealing away some college talent.

Imagine being a young, talented football player who believes he has NFL talent. One injury in college and your football career is over. That same player could instead go straight to the XFL and get paid. If he gets hurt before making the leap to the NFL, hey, at least he got paid.

NFL football remains America’s favorite sport, but they should take notice of the XFL at the very least. Finding athletes won’t be hard. Finding quality athletes, though? Like it or not there are many disgruntled NFL fans out there. The numbers prove it with overall ratings officially down 10 percent from last season. This is a brilliant time to do what the XFL is attempting. This fact remains, though: the NFL remains king of TV. The NFL accounted for 37 of the top 50 most watched TV programs this season.

Saving the best for last, let’s talk Titans football! There will be big changes for Tennessee. The Titans were a sexy pick at the start of 2017, hands-down AFC South favorites and in most circles Super Bowl contenders. This season was tough to watch. Thank God for Brett Kern and Ryan Succup.

There were some magical moments, though, like when Mariota defeated the Colts on Monday Night Football. He might as well have been throwing from a wheelchair due to his lack of mobility, but he won the game! The play of Kevin Byard was special and made him a fan favorite. Delanie Walker is hands-down the best player on the field.

It was also special to see the chemistry between Derrick Henry and Mariota towards the end of the season. My favorite moment, though, was when Mariota stiff armed Jags safety Barry Church, ultimately giving Tennessee its first playoff birth in nine years.

The playoffs were intense. The Titans defeated the Chiefs in one of the most hostile stadiums in the NFL. They laid an egg in the first half and then mounted the second-largest road comeback in playoff history.

Then came the cheating Patriots and dimwitted referees. Tennessee was smashed and the season ended. Then they fired Coach Mike Mularkey, who delivered the first Titans playoff victory in 14 years. I absolutely believe this firing was a huge mistake, no question about it.

I believe they fired Mularkey because Marcus was trending down. So you would assume they would hire an offensive-minded coach to help Mariota’s progression. Nope! Instead they hire a young, defensive-minded man with little coaching experience. By all accounts new head Coach Mike Vrabel is a respected leader of men, and those who know him say he has it, that rare gift to lead. I hope so.

I am always suspect when former players become coaches. Vrabel’s entire life has been spent smashing his head into other players. I assume there are smarter, studied men out there who didn’t spend three decades playing a contact sport. I’ll trust Jon Robinson, for now. Offensive coordinator will be such a big hire.

Aside from a couple years as a linebacker coach and one season as the Texans defensive coordinator, Vrabel has little coaching experience, not to mention that under Coach Vrabel’s watch the Texans went from first in total defense to 20th and ranked last in scoring defense this season. That’s bad! Sorry, just bitter about the way Coach Mularkey was handled. It wasn’t right. But I will support this new coach. Go Titans!

I reckon the Titans figure to build on Henry’s hard-running style and Mariota’s improvisational skills in 2018. New defensive coordinator Dean Pees (love the name—I know, I’m childish) will look to improve upon a Titans defense that ranked 13th in yardage allowed and 17th on points allowed in 2017.

I love this franchise. There are any memories, many games, many Sundays spent with family, friends and loved ones who have passed on. We watched as one, Titans fans.

Remember, live life following the 5 F’s: Faith, Family, Football, Food and Friends. Choo-choo!