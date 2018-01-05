Referenced Murders

by Norbert Thiemann

The fictitious killers from these films are well read, and kill with literary intent.

The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) is directed by Robert Fuest, and stars Vincent Price. A bitter genius seeks revenge on the doctors whom he feels are responsible for the death of his wife. The 10 plagues of Egypt are selected for his murderous inspiration. The Abominable Dr. Phibes is wonderfully campy and boasts a fantastic set design. It’s a true cult classic.

___

Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972) is directed by Robert Fuest, and stars Vincent Price. Dr. Phibes is back again in a proper sequel. Having completed phase one, he now seeks to resurrect his beloved wife. Anyone who gets in the way will suffer a death based on Egyptian mythology. The ending is wildly rewarding.

___



Seven (a.k.a. Se7en) (1995) is directed by David Fincher. Two detectives become aware that the killer they’re pursuing is basing his murders on the Biblical seven deadly sins. Seven launched David Fincher’s career as a well respected director, and rightly so.

___



Theatre of Blood (1973) is directed by Douglas Hickox, and stars Vincent Price. A scorned Shakespearean actor takes revenge on his critics by using the murders from various plays as his benchmark. It’s best to give Theatre of Blood a good review, if only for self preservation. Luckily, any praise is well deserved.