by Chantell Kennedy-Shehan

After the holidays we are all on the lookout for nutrient-rich foods that are filling and healthy.

This dish is perfect for a balanced dinner with pork or chicken, or as a delicious lunch.

Roasted Winter Vegetable Quinoa

Ingredients:

2 cups small diced butternut squash

2 cups quartered brussel sprouts

½ small onion, chopped

2 cups cooked quinoa

½ cup sliced almonds

½ cup dried cranberries

olive oil

salt and pepper

lemon juice

Directions:

Toss butternut squash, brussel sprouts and onion with olive oil and season. Roast at 400ºF until vegetables are tender.

Once vegetables are tender, remove from oven and place in a bowl with remaining ingredients.

Toss with lemon juice as desired and additional olive oil.

Serve warm or chilled.

Variations:

Serve as a side, or top with roasted pork loin or grilled chicken.

Add fresh arugula with warm or chilled quinoa for an extra kick.

Pack in the nutrients with chopped kale, fresh or lightly sautéed.

Not a fan of quinoa? Try substituting farro, barley or even brown rice.