The Cosmic Collective will return to The Boro to rekindle a Tuesday night jazz jam series this month. Expect some jazz standards, smooth vocals from Nikki Michelle, smoking sax solos and collaborative improvisation from this group of very talented jazz players from the MTSU music department. Each jazz night begins at 9 p.m., and there will be no cover charge.
The Cosmic Collective – 1/16, 1/23 and 1/30 @ The Boro
