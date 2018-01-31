The Katies, The Hardin Draw, Perry – Sat, 2/17 @ The Boro
by Bracken Mayo
The Katies
Power pop trio The Katies performed high-energy shows in Murfreesboro during the golden age of Spongebath Records, channeling the Pixies, Nirvana and Supergrass in the late ’90s, when guitars were super distorted, but before phones were smart. The group disbanded over a decade ago, but a second coming has percolated over the past couple of years. On Feb. 17, the band returns to The Boro on Greenland Drive, joining the town’s favorite folk/acoustic rock collective The Hardin Draw and Rick Perry, from Ashes of Folly.
The Hardin Draw
Perry
