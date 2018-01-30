Waxface Records Hosts New Suede, Joey Fletcher on Feb. 23

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Murfreesboro vinyl shop Waxface Records will host its first in-store performance on Friday, Feb. 23, featuring New Suede and Joey Fletcher. Fairly new faces on the local music circuit, vintage rock outfit New Suede emerged in 2016 with founding members Eli Perron, Chandler Brown, Matt MacPhail and Alex Ramsay. While we await the band’s debut album, set for release later this year, check out singles “Taxi,” “Ocean Drops” and “Believe” at newsuede.bandcamp.com.

Veteran Murfreesboro guitarist Joey Fletcher joins them for the show, beginning at 8 p.m at Waxface, 748 E. Northfield Blvd.