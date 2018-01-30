Tedder
Live Music

Waxface Records Hosts New Suede, Joey Fletcher on Feb. 23

by

New Suede

Murfreesboro vinyl shop Waxface Records will host its first in-store performance on Friday, Feb. 23, featuring New Suede and Joey Fletcher. Fairly new faces on the local music circuit, vintage rock outfit New Suede emerged in 2016 with founding members Eli Perron, Chandler Brown, Matt MacPhail and Alex Ramsay. While we await the band’s debut album, set for release later this year, check out singles “Taxi,” “Ocean Drops” and “Believe” at newsuede.bandcamp.com.

Veteran Murfreesboro guitarist Joey Fletcher joins them for the show, beginning at 8 p.m at Waxface, 748 E. Northfield Blvd.

Joey Fletcher. Photo by McCall Dunaway

Share/Bookmark

Posted: Tuesday, January 30th, 2018 at 5:03 pm — Filed Under: Live Music

Leave a Facebook comment

Leave a comment

Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra
The Nurture Nook
Champys
Helens
Carmens
Paul Mitchell the school
Ascent
Three Rivers Family Dentistry
Toot's
Special Kids