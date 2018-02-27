Pride and Prejudice, Aristocat Kids, Godspell Among Upcoming Productions at Center for the Arts

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Coming up at the Murfreesboro Center for the Arts:

Pride and Prejudice

7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 2, 3, 9 and 10; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays March 3, 4, 10 and 11

Center Stage Academy presents Disney Aristocat Kids

9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3

In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it’s up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O’Malley, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.

Center Stage Academy presents Disney Mary Poppins Jr.

6 p.m. Thursday, March 8; 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Everyone’s favorite nanny is flying into The Center for the Arts as the Center Stage Academy presents Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr.

The Center for the Art presents Godspell Jr.

March 30–April 8

A group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, the production tells of Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love.

~~

Additionally, the Center for the Arts will hold auditions for The Miracle Worker at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4, and Monday, March 5. ​Performances will be April 20–29.

The Center for the Arts is located at 110 W. College St., Murfreesboro.

For tickets or more information on the Center for the Arts, visit boroarts.org or call 615-904-ARTS.