Charlie Daniels’ 20th Volunteer Jam Set for Bridgestone Arena on March 7

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Country legend Charlie Daniels is prepping his 20th Volunteer Jam with some of the biggest names in country and rock music. The all-star concert, Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie, is set for Wednesday, March 7, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Alabama, Chris Young, Sara Evans and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among artists recently added to the already stacked lineup featuring Alison Krauss, Justin Moore, Ricky Skaggs, the Oak Ridge Boys, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Blackberry Smoke and more. Throughout the evening, music fans will hear many of Daniels’ hits, such as “Long Haired Country Boy,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and the Grammy-winning “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” As always, the Charlie Daniels Band will also take the stage.

“This year we get back to basics, back to the free-form rocking traditions the Volunteer Jam was known for,” Charlie Daniels said in a release detailing the event. “I’m planning a jam at the last part of the show that will blow the roof off Bridgestone. And we’ve got the pickers coming this year that can make that happen big time.”

A portion of the proceeds from the Volunteer Jam will be donated to The Journey Home Project, a nonprofit co-founded by Daniels and manager David Corlew to help military veterans.