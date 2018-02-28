by Chantell Kennedy-Shehan

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here is another chocolate cake recipe, because, well, it is delicious and you know you want it!

I won’t take credit for coming up with this recipe originally, but it has been one of my favorites for years. I hope you enjoy it.

Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes with Irish Cream Buttercream

yields 12 cupcakes

Ingredients:

½ cup butter

½ cup Guinness Stout

⅓ cup cocoa powder

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

¼ cup sour cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350*F. Grease or line cupcake pan with liners.

In a small saucepan combine Guinness, brown sugar, cocoa powder and butter. This works best mixing the sugar and cocoa together first. Heat until the butter and sugar is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.

In a mixing bowl or bowl, sift all remaining dry ingredients. Add cooled Guinness mixture and beat until smooth. Add egg and sour cream, beat until well incorporated.

Divide batter into greased and lined cupcake pan.

Bake for 20–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Remove and allow to cool slightly on pan and then remove from pan and cool completely.

Irish Cream Buttercream:

½ cup butter

4 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons Irish cream, plus additional if needed

Combine all ingredients until light and fluffy.

Decorate cupcakes as desired or, if you are feeling a little “fancy,” take your cupcakes and cut in half so you have two layers. Brush each layer with a whiskey simple syrup, spread base layer with buttercream and stack with the next layer. Top with more buttercream, and drizzle with fudge sauce!