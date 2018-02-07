Higher Thoughts for Everyday Living: Vol. II

by M.C. Radford

Middle Tennessee hypnotist, philosopher and motivator M.C. Radford encourages everyone to think positively and live life with a healthy, optimistic attitude. Here, he shares more points from his book Higher Thoughts for Everyday Living, suggesting that readers meditate on one each day—and be amazed at the positive changes that transpire in their lives.

1 – The Creator enters into each of His creations and becomes that creation. So, you don’t have to do anything but intensify your desire and the Creator will do the work. As Jesus said, “It is the Father who doeth the work.” Your only responsibility is to visualize the end results you want and keep visualizing them all day long—if necessary—and your subconscious mind will guide you, draw you, and push you toward the end results until you have them.

2 – Living in reaction to the world around you is like letting every bump in the road determine your destination, but you can take the steering wheel yourself and go where you want to go.

3 – The road to life is like a road to anywhere. When you are driving down the road in your automobile, if you were to turn loose of the steering wheel, every little bump or low spot in the road would determine your direction somewhat. In life, every thought—in fact, all input from outside yourself—will have an effect on your future if you allow it.

4 – Every negative thought you entertain is like a bump in the road. Too many negative thoughts will run you into the ditch.

5 – Your imagination is no more a part of you than is your automobile. Your automobile will take you anywhere you want to go; thus so your imagination will take you to the good life or it will take you to the low end of life. Only you can decide what your life will be.

6 – Always know that when one door closes on you, another is always opening. But if you let yourself become stressed out because the one door is closing, you won’t be able to see the other door opening.

7 – When we run into obstacles, it is our subconscious mind telling us it has a better way. Just relax and the better way for you to enter into the good life of success will be revealed. And learn to laugh: laughter is like Drano; it cleans your pipes.

8 – The universal mind has to be funneled through the reducing valve called the brain and nervous system. Expand your desire and you will enlarge your funnel to receive more inspiration.

9 – You can change your life simply by changing your thinking—through the law of attraction. The law of attraction is: What you think about you bring about. What you continue to picture in your mind is your prayer—visualizing the end results that you want in your life is a real type of prayer. Then the subconscious mind sends the right thoughts at the right time to cause you to say the right things at the right time. This causes you to be at the right place at the right time for you to reach your goals in the shortest possible time.

10 – When you think, you are connecting to the universal mind. The universal mind transmits all related thoughts to you so that you will have the proper information to obtain the results you desire.

11 – You will feel the way you continue to think. You will perform the way you continue to think. You will become what you continue to think. When you desire a particular thing and keep your attention on it, the universal mind creates that thing to cause your thoughts to become flesh or your new reality.

12 – Your reality changes somewhat every day of your life because, as your thinking changes, so do the conditions and circumstances in your life. So, to change your life, you only need to change your thinking.

13 – Jesus referenced the law of attraction when he said: “Unto him who has, more shall be given; and unto him who has not, it shall be taken away even that which he has.” He knew that if you saw all good and plenty around you, you would attract more abundance. And if you saw only poverty and lack, you would attract or call more lack into your life.

14 – Resurrection means the raising of man’s mind from the physical senses to spiritual understanding.

15 – Spirit, energy and matter are one—matter is spirit reduced to the point of visibility. Matter is the lowest degree of energy, and spirit is the highest degree of energy.

16 – See yourself as a failure and you will always find a way to failure.

17 – Sin means mistake, as in falling short, missing the mark. Sin means Seeing In Negative.

18 – No one needs to be sick for more than five minutes. There are no incurable diseases, only incurable people who think they can’t be healed; and according to their belief, so shall it be unto them. I am 80 years old, and I have not had even a headache or a cold in 47 years. I am always full of energy and enthusiasm, and I can teach anyone to do the exact same thing. We live in a sea of negativism, but we don’t have to let it live in us.

19 – Asking is the beginning of receiving, so don’t go to the ocean with a teaspoon—take a bucket. Opportunity never knocks; it appears when your thinking is fixed on the object you want. If your belief does not give you joy and peace, then you have the wrong beliefs. What you believe is an accumulation of the opinions of the people in your past. So any beliefs you have that do not bring you joy must be discarded.

20 – The Creator gave you an immune system that will keep you in good health. But you can interfere with it by entertaining any negative emotion. When you come to understand how your mind, brain and body work, you can sail through this life like a breeze on a beautiful day.

21 – Your chances of success are directly proportional to the degree of pleasure you derive from what you do.

22 – Hate does more harm to the one who hates than it does to the one who is hated.

23 – It has been said that no cosmetics can make a woman as beautiful as can the excitement of a new love affair.

24 – Peace of mind wears as well on the face as it does on the body, mind and spirit.

25 – Dreams are sometimes secret goals revealed by the subconscious mind. We don’t realize our desire for the future until we dream it.

26 – Did you know the average human body is composed of 26 trillion cells and yet we evolved from one cell? If you ask, “Who am I?” My question would be, “What has been claiming your attention?” That is your reality.

27 – How you look at life will determine your attitude. If you have dreams or goals on which you meditate every day, then you will have a fulfilling life.

28 – You must create your dreams for the future and live in your dreams. Realize that the dreams you hold in your mind attract similar circumstances into your life.