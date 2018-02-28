Meat-and-Three and More: Campus Subs Serves Up Homestyle Favorites near MTSU

by Dylan Skye Aycock

Here at the Pulse, we enjoy venturing to the most buzzed-about new businesses, but we also feel strongly about featuring the local restaurants that have stood the test of time. From City Cafe—Murfreesboro’s oldest restaurant—to the burgers at the legendary Buster’s Place, it is important to remember the places that paved the way.

This time, let’s head over to Campus Subs, a joint that has served thousands of hot, homestyle meals at its 1124 Old Lascassas Rd. location. Less than a half mile from the edge of the MTSU campus, the meat-and-three calls itself the “best-kept secret in town,” and, considering it’s tucked away behind Greenland Drive, away from the heavy traffic volume of major thoroughfares, that phrase isn’t far from the truth.

Despite its sandwich-inspired name, general manager Judy Wood says the restaurant switched its focus to meat and vegetables after chain sub shops opened near campus. Wood wears many hats at Campus Subs; if she is not cooking, she is taking orders behind the counter or answering the phone.

“We offer a little bit of everything here,” Wood said after a rush of customers one afternoon in February.

Wood and the Campus Subs team have served an assortment of food over the years including, but certainly not limited to: burgers, fried chicken, homemade soups and salads, meatloaf, pork roast, and chicken and dumplings. Each day brings a different batch of sides like fried potatoes, greens, lima beans, broccoli and cheese, glazed carrots and more.

“We make the best taco salads around,” she said. “There aren’t any like ours anywhere . . . and I’d know, because I make them.”

A few hours before the lunch rush begins, patrons stop in to fuel up for the day. While some may grab a sausage, egg and cheese biscuit before work, regulars catch up over coffee and a plate of standard breakfast fare. Although fast food establishments are on almost every corner in town, Campus Subs is among the few non-chain restaurants in Murfreesboro that serve both breakfast and lunch (City Cafe and Wall Street downtown, being a couple others).

Once inside, members of the MTSU community—students, staff or alumni—should feel right at home, as each meal is served with a side of Blue Raider pride. The walls are lined with photos, flags and newspaper clippings that tell stories of campus history. And considering its close proximity to campus, you can’t blame them for the school spirit.

“We have some of the best customers,” Wood added. With 16 years of business in the same location, there is a sense of community that many new restaurants are not yet able to offer.

Regular patrons will also be familiar with the restaurant’s annual Thanksgiving and Christmas lunches. These typically happen a couple days before the holidays and feature menu items like turkey and baked ham, along with vegetables, salad and various desserts.

Due to rotating menu items, call the restaurant to see what meats and vegetables are available that day.

The Dish:

Campus Subs

Open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

(615) 896-6700

1124 Old Lascassas Rd.

facebook.com/campussub