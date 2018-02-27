by John Connor Coulston

Local singer-songwriter Michael Jacobs has returned for his eighth solo album, Change, an outing that offers fans more of his socially and self conscious lyricism and Americana instrumentation.

Jacobs, whom we last heard on 2015’s Resisting Shadows, has assembled an all-star lineup for this nine-track effort. Guitarist Jon Conley, who plays with Kenny Chesney, and bassist Lee Francis, who plays with Jon Pardi, bring their talents to the record, as well as keyboardist David Dorn, violinist Eamon McLoughlin and producer Daniel Dennis. This crew gives the backing instrumentation of Change a refined feel that holds it above many other releases in the singer-songwriter genre.

While the polish helps push the album into a higher caliber, it’s Jacobs’ approach to songwriting that is the true selling point. The Native American musician tackles personal change as well as change in the world around us.

The personal change is best expressed in “Won’t Fade Away.” It’s the most energetic cut on the album, with ripping electric guitar as its driving force. The lyrics bring to mind Neil Young’s 1979 song “Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black),” delivering a defiant message of survival: I won’t lay down, I won’t fade away / Every day is an uphill climb.

“Better Than This” focuses on a desire for society to change, with a chorus of There must be something better than this, a better kind of way that we always miss, cause we’re fools rushing to the abyss. This sentiment is ever more poignant due to the divisiveness that has recently plagued the U.S.A.

Another highlight, “Oh Children,” is, as Jacobs describes it, a song “about environmental issues and our stubborn reluctance to change our behaviors.” It’s another upbeat song that features a stomp-filled intro, a sing-along-ready chorus and strong guitar parts.

Those three cuts are the high points in the LP. Elsewhere, the tracks are all well-crafted, but they can start to blend together after a couple of listens.

Overall, Change is a strong listen with inspiring messages of hopefulness and perseverance that we all need to hear right now.

More information about Michael Jacobs’ Change can be found at michaeljacobsmusic.com.