Tiny Trio Hosts Jazz Jam at The Boro on March 16

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Murfreesboro-based jazz/funk/fusion band The Tiny Trio will perform at The Boro Bar and Grill on Friday, March 16, beginning at 9 p.m.

The group—Cory Ponder on drums, Max McKellar on electric bass and Matt Lund on electric guitar—is dedicated to creating exciting instrumental music, both composed and improvised.

“We play instrumental music, much of which is improvised, and audience members who bring their instruments are welcome to play with us on the improv songs,” Lund said, describing the open jam session.

The Boro is located at 1211 Greenland Dr. The show is 21 and over, no cover.

Find more on the Tiny Trio on Facebook or Bandcamp.