Walter Egan to Headline Intimate, Eclectic Live Show at Bellevue’s World Music on March 10

by Steve Morley

Walter Egan’s late-’70s pop classic “Magnet and Steel” is about the once-powerful pull between the singer-songwriter and Fleetwood Mac’s resident gypsy chanteuse, Stevie Nicks, who can be heard singing on the track. There’s plenty of personal back story to that situation, and personal back story is exactly what you get on the locally produced web series Studio 23 Nashville. Egan, who recently appeared on an episode of the off-the-cuff music-and-talk series, will be headlining Studio 23 Nashville Live, an event featuring five artists who have guested on the web show (also available on subscriber-based Brio TV). Joining Egan and show host/Studio 23 owner Bryan Cumming at Bellevue’s World Music at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, will be Bobby Tomberlin, Tim Buppert, Beth Sass and Laura Powers.

The lineup mixes established songwriters and performers (Egan, Tomberlin and Buppert) with up-and-coming talent; singer-songwriter Sass has in fact been recording and performing in a duo with Egan, the collective fruits of which will be put on display during the March 10 show. Similar multi-artist interaction is expected to occur throughout the show, says Studio 23’s Cumming, who believes in focusing on art and creativity rather than music industry politics that can unjustly minimize artists whose work is equally valid, even if lesser known to the average listener. The show’s intimate atmosphere will likely prompt personal behind-the-song stories from the artists presenting them, making this a priority event for anyone who shares or understands the passion of music-making.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be obtained by calling World Music at 615-425-0256. Learn more about Studio 23 Nashville and view archived episodes by visiting studio23nashville.com.