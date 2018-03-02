AMC Theater, Riser Room, Dog Haus Biergarten, Cousins Maine Lobster, Sub Stop

by Michelle Willard

The new movie theater at Stones River Mall should be open by Memorial Day, according to recent reports.

The nine-screen, full-service AMC theater is nearing completion, said Jon Speed, an assistant project manager of development and construction for the mall’s parent company, Sterling Organization.

The 47,000-square-foot theater was approved for 1,000 seats with full-service, electronic, high-back recliners with seat-side dining.

–––

Another new concept coming to the ’Boro is coming from an old favorite.

Christy and Shawn Hackinson, owners of The Alley on Main, announced they will soon break ground on a new venture to be located in the empty courtyard next to their existing restaurant at 223 W. Main St.

Christy Hackinson explained in a video that The Alley will remain where it is, next to the new two-story building. The first floor will house The Riser Room, which will offer sandwiches, soups and salads as well as an event space.

The building will be topped by a rooftop bar called Sopra, which means “above” in Italian. Sopra will serve signature cocktails along with shareable plates.

The Hackinsons said they hope to break ground in April and open in the late fall, just in time for Christmas.

–––

In other groundbreakings, developer Baker Storey McDonald plans to start work on a new multi-tenant commercial development on the northeast corner of South Church Street and Joe B. Jackson Parkway.

Called Marketplace at Savannah Ridge, the 137,245-square-foot shopping center will likely be anchored by an Aldi.

–––

What’s the Plan for South Church?

Gina and David Stansberry, the owner/operators of Attack! Barcadium and Frozen Treats From Mars on South Church Street near the Murfreesboro Public Square and the lessees of two additional buildings on South Church Street, have recently clarified their plans for their area of downtown Murfreesboro.

“We are renovating the corner building [at Church and Vine] to be able to house a full kitchen that the ice cream shop kitchen space just can’t support anymore,” Gina Stansberry commented last month. “The fudge machine, ice cream machine, popcorn machine, carmelizer and storage take up a lot of space.”

She said they rented the Frozen Treats From Mars space in 2015 but quickly realized they were going to outgrow its kitchen space. She added that the corner building would have a much larger dining room and that they hope to obtain an alcohol license for this space.

Once workers complete renovations to the corner building, the Stansberrys plan to “move our ice cream business with all its machinery and finally have a kitchen large enough to add a few other things we had planned.” This concept will include many additional food items, pinball machines and a space to host birthday parties and events.

As far as the former Pa Bunks space at 107 S. Church St., the Stansberrys say they are ready to vacate that spot, once planned to be the Space Cafe.

“We had great hopes and dreams to turn it into a cafe,” Gina said. “While we were doing mass renovations we quickly figured out we did not want to stay in that space, no matter how much money and improvements we added. Who ever takes over this space will benefit from our renovations greatly,” she said, adding, “We desperately want to get out of old Pa Bunks . . . I’m willing to work with anyone as long as I eventually can get out of that space.”

–––

More Cars on Medical Center Parkway

The City of Murfreesboro recently approved plans for a CarMax that will join all the other car lots in The Gateway area. CarMax will be the latest dealer to locate a facility on Medical Center Parkway/Manson Pike.

Honda of Murfreesboro has moved into its new home on John Rice Boulevard, the car dealer announced in an email to customers. The new lot is anchored by a 51,084-square-foot central building in Honda blue with two outbuildings for used cars and service.

Also on the corner of John Rice and Fortress/Medical Center/Manson, Nelson Mazda’s new location is also quickly taking shape. The dealer’s second campus will be a 24,796-square-foot dealership and is slated to open in the spring. When finished, it will be two stories tall, designed in brick with metal accents.

Across the John Rice from Nelson Mazda, a new multi-tenant commercial center will host an urgent care clinic and two restaurants. The first phase, approved last June, includes 17,100 square feet with room for seven or eight tenants. No timeline or plans have been set for the second phase. John Harney, the commercial broker handling the project, said two national chain restaurants and a nationally known brand are interested in the space.

–––

More Food News

Cousins Maine Lobster’s food truck is going to be a restaurant soon if a billboard near Sam Ridley Parkway on Interstate 24 is to be believed. Murfreesboro residents and local franchisees Craig and Quinn Betts confirmed that the rolling restaurant will soon put down roots.

The Bettses said they plan to add about 600 square feet at 1932 Almaville Rd. in Smyrna, which has been the commissary for their two lobster trucks. The extra square footage will become a dining room for about 40. They also plan to add outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

According to a recent Eater Nashville article, the restaurant should open in April.

–––

Murfreesboro should “prepare for the absolute wurst” now that Dog Haus Biergarten has opened.

After taking the old Sal Y Limon (and Burger King before that) down to the studs, the rebuilt Dog Haus Biergarten opened Feb. 17 at 521 NW Broad St. in Murfreesboro.

Back in November, the gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept announced a major company-wide shift to using all natural, vegetarian-fed pork, chicken, turkey and beef raised without antibiotics or hormones in all dogs, sausages and burgers.

Additionally, Dog Haus’ proprietary hot dogs and sausages will be free of all added nitrates and nitrites, containing only naturally occurring ones found in sea salt and celery powder. Hot dogs and sausages made this way are rarely found in restaurants or on store shelves.

Guests can select from a list of craft beers from a tap list emphasizing local favorites and finish on a sweet note with premium shakes or soft-serve ice cream.

–––

The same week, Mission BBQ opened its new Murfreesboro location on Medical Center Parkway.

The restaurant is known for its traditional barbecue with a hefty side of patriotism.

Mission BBQ opened its first restaurant Sept. 11, 2011. The founders have said they believe there is nothing more American than barbecue and nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve.

To honor veterans, the restaurant performs a daily salute to the Stars and Stripes at lunchtime.

–––

CBD Bust Victim Launches GoFundMe

Enchanted Planet has launched a GoFundMe campaign after Rutherford County law enforcement agencies raided it and 22 other businesses and served 21 indictments on people accused of selling hemp-derived products.

“Last week our store was padlocked because we carried CBD. CBD is made from industrial hemp, not marijuana and is 100 percent legal,” said Louis Shaun Berbert, who opened Enchanted Planet in 1994.

“We take pride in providing products that our customers need, and make sure that we follow all the laws,” Berbert said.

Enchanted Planet was caught up Feb. 12 in a police sting, dubbed Operation Candy Crush, when indictments were served following an undercover investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Smyrna Police Department. The agencies sent out officers to purchase products containing cannabidiol, a.k.a., CBD, at the 23 stores.

The stores were accused of selling products resembling candy and containing the industrial hemp derivative. On Feb. 12, Enchanted Planet and all the other stores were padlocked.

They were allowed to reopen Feb. 16 but the businesses have lost tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue, attorney’s fees and other costs.

Stacey Hamilton, who co-owns two vapor stores in Murfreesboro, Kaleidoscope Custom Vapor Lounge on South Church Street and Memorial Boulevard, said she has lost more than $50,000 because of the raid.

“The officers at my Church Street location photographed and seized CBD products, close to $3,000 in cash, the cash register and, without a warrant, they seized several bottles of eLiquid (which is tobacco-based) stating ‘they were appealing to kids,’” Stacey Hamilton said.

To contribute to Enchanted Planet’s GoFundMe, visit gofundme.com/enchantedplanet1994.

The store owners will return to court March 19.

–––

Closing Corner

In a surprising announcement, the owners of Sub Stop said the Murfreesboro/Nashville institution will be closing its pink doors.

Travis Millwood, owner of the Sub Stop brand, said he received an offer too good to refuse for the location at 306 W. Vine St.

“After carefully evaluating the offer and our family’s current needs, we have decided to accept this opportunity,” Millwood wrote in a Facebook post.

Millwood added there may be another announcement about the future of the brand in the coming weeks.

–––

Another Murfreesboro institution is closing its doors after nearly two decades of service. It was with a heavy heart that Penny Bolton announced she will close her clothing boutique, Penny’s Closet. In a Facebook post, Bolton said she has decided to retire and close her store on Northfield Boulevard.

“I know the toughest part of this is that I will dearly miss the daily interactions with my customers and employees, many that have become my dear, dear friends,” Bolton said in an email to her customers.

Everything in the store is on sale for up to 75 percent off.

–––

After 38 years of business, Murfreesboro Vacuum Cleaner & Sewing Center, a Memorial Boulevard institution, has closed up shop and the Leonard family has sold the building that housed it, as well as Quilt Connection and Golden Scissors Barber Shop.

Ken Leonard Sr. launched the shop in 1980, and he and his son ran a successful business there for decades.

“I came to work for him in 1982. I was 13 years old at that time,” Ken Jr. said.

Many Murfreesboro country and bluegrass music players and fans have attended one of the Saturday morning picking and singing jam sessions that Murfreesboro Vacuum Cleaner & Sewing Center hosted for so many years.

–––

The Salvation Army Family Store at 125 S. Front St. also announced it is closing its doors. There is now a 10,000 square foot retail space with garage access available for lease at 125 S. Front St., between West Main and NE Broad streets.