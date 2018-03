by Dylan Skye Aycock

Experimental pop artists Ben Ricketts (Oxford, Mississippi) and Space Tyger (Muscle Shoals, Alabama) will perform at Media Rerun on Monday, March 12. Stop in at 6 p.m. for the multi-genre show with local support provided by hip-hop artist Calvin Rose and Sparkling Wide Pressure (ambient music).

Before heading out to the event, check out each artist on Bandcamp. Media Rerun is located at 2820 S. Rutherford Blvd in the Walmart shopping center.