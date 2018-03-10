Tedder
Living Room Cinema

Great Big Lies!

by

Wormwood

We live in an era where the top political figure in the United States has been found to have made 2001 false or misleading public statements within his first 355 days in office (according to The Washington Post). Lies and deceit are nothing new, but complacency toward them can be an even greater malfeasance. Here are two documented examples where great big lies have impacted lives.

Wormwood (2017) is an excellent documentary series directed by Errol Morris. Frank Olson died from falling out of a hotel window in 1953. His family would eventually learn that there was a lot more surrounding his death than what they were initially told by the government.

The Imposter

 

The Imposter (2012) is documentary directed by Bart Layton. A family in Texas is given new hope when they hear that their missing son has emerged in Spain. Once reunited, the story does not end. The Imposter is a gripping true tale.

About the Author

Norbert made Murfreesboro, Tenn., his home in 1997. He conceived the Living Room Cinema column in 2006, and submits them regularly to the Murfreesboro Pulse. Aside from his love of films, Norbert is also an avid photographer. He is the very proud father of two, he beats on an old guitar, and plays a dicey game of Chess at best.

Posted: Saturday, March 10th, 2018 at 8:43 am

