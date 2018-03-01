March Community Events

by Andrea Stockard

Tuesdays – Chess Club

The Murfreesboro Chess Club meets each Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 1706 Memorial Blvd. Chess players of all levels are invited to come out and meet and play against other local chess enthusiasts. For more information, call 615-713-9256.

Wednesdays – Boro2Square Runners

Boro2Square Runners is a running group for individuals looking to get out and run and socialize with other runners. Weekly runs begin at 6 p.m. each Wednesday, starting from the Boulevard Bar and Grill, 2154 Middle Tennessee Blvd. Distances are between 3 and 5 miles, with runners of all paces. For more information, visit facebook.com/boro2square.

Through March 6 – Chinese Calligraphy and Brush Painting Exhibition

As part of the inaugural Murfreesboro Festival of Chinese Arts, The Center for the Arts Art Gallery (110 W. College St.) hosts a Chinese calligraphy and brush painting exhibition by accomplished and award-winning artists Dr. Nan Liu and Dr. Jianhu Yang. Admission is free and gallery hours are Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, call 615-904-2787 or visit boroarts.org.

March 2 – Unforged Clothing and Mile24

Join local artists and entrepreneurs in support of Unforged Clothing Company and Mile24 for a family-friendly night of art, clothing and music on Friday, March 2. The event includes a fashion show featuring the release of the spring clothing line of Unforged Clothing followed by a performance of Mile24’s new song release at Carpe Artista (101 Front St., Smyrna). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with show beginning at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit unforgedclothing.com.

March 2 – MTSU Star Party

The first Friday of each month, the MTSU astronomy department hosts a free Star Party event, open to the community. The event begins with a different lecture each month in Wiser-Patten Science Hall, room 102, at 6:30 p.m., followed by Telescope Observing at the MTSU Observatory (weather permitting). On Friday, March 2, Dr. John Wallin will present “The Invisible Universe and How We See It,” and on April 6 Dr. Eric Klumpe presents “Funky Fizix in Film: Life on Mars.” The events are free and kids are welcome. For more information, visit mtsu.edu/observatory.

March 2 – Transparent Heart Yoga Grand Opening

Join Courtney Sabbagh for the free, official grand opening at Transparent Heart Yoga (423-B W. Lytle St.) on Friday, March 2, from 5–7 p.m. Expect a raffle featuring free yoga and merchandise, activities throughout the day and food provided by Studio Veg and Olive Branch Bakery. The first 100 people to attend get reusable swag bags. RSVP for extra chances to win. For more information, visit transparentheartyoga.com.

March 3 – Mardi Paws Ball

Supporters of Purple Paws bring Mardi Gras to Tennessee with the 2018 Mardi Paws Ball, held at The Stones River Country Club on Saturday, March 3, from 6–9 p.m. supporting Purple Paws’ mission of rescuing animals. Tickets are available at 2018mardipawsball.splashthat.com, Let’s Make Wine and The Boutique at StudioC on the Murfreesboro Public Square. Tickets include food, music, dancing, drink tickets, costume contest and lagniappe. Masks are available at The Boutique at StudioC, with sales donated to Purple Paws. For more information, find purplepawstn on Facebook.

March 3 and 4 – Murfreesboro Anime and Comic Kon

Murfreesboro Anime and Comic Kon (MACK) is back for its seventh year Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, March 4, from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. at Clarion Inn (2227 Old Fort Pkwy.) Admission is $10 per day or VIP Package for $20. The fan-friendly show features free gaming all day gaming (Magic, Pokemon, Yu Gi Oh and many other games). Participate in the costume contest for the chance to win cash and merchandise. Each attendee will receive a free Star Wars carded figure with paid admission (while they last) and, on Sunday, receive a raffle ticket to win an entire booth full of merchandise (comics, toys, posters and swords worth $5,000). Guests include artists Joseph Michael Linsner (Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Betty Page, Conan, Iconic Dawn), Roberto Yun Rodriguez (Family Guy, Gravity Falls, Ultimate Spiderman, Archer), Chris Stevens (Avengers, Deadpool, G.I. Joe), wrestler Zeb Coulter and many other artists and cosplayers. Admission is free to all kids 10 and under. For more information, call 615-896-2420.

March 5–7 – Bluebird in the Boro

Bluebird in the Boro is an annual concert series benefitting Alive Hospice. Now in its fifth year, Bluebird in the Boro features one-of-a-kind “in the round” performances by award-winning songwriters as well as cocktails and appetizers catered by Five Senses and Mayday Brewery. Enjoy an evening with Don Schlitz on March 5; Kendell Marvel, Even Stevens and friends on March 6; and Tim James, Dan Couch and friends on March 7. Music begins at 6 p.m. at The Grove at Williamson Place (3250 Wilkinson Pk.). For more information, visit alivehospice.org/boro.

March 7–10 – TSSAA Girls Basketball Championships

The TSSAA will hold state championships for girls basketball at the MTSU Murphy Center, March 7–10. For more information, visit tssaasports.com.

March 8 – M.J. Miller Book Signing

Linebaugh Public Library will host local author M.J. Miller for a book signing on Thursday, March 8, from 12–3 p.m. The author will be signing and selling copies of her book, Life Lessons from the Hive, published in 2017. What can bees teach us about the Kingdom of God? Life Lessons from the Hive explores the fulfillment of Paul’s statement: “All creation testifies to the glory of God.” This book helps people who want to grow spiritually to understand Kingdom principles through the fascinating world of bees. This humorously illustrated book safely introduces the reader to the inner workings of a bee hive, without the threat of getting stung. Miller, a MTSU graduate, began her career as a drama teacher and artist, then as a Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Bible teacher and missionary in the Asia/Pacific region. When she is not tending bees, she speaks in churches, conferences and study groups. Linebaugh Public Library is located at 105 W. Vine St. in Murfreesboro.

March 9 – Alive Hospice Murfreesboro Lunch and Learn

Join Alive Hospice for another Lunch and Learn Friday, March 9, from noon–1 p.m. at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro (1629 Williams Dr.). This month’s topic is “Navigating the Aging Journey: Geriatric Care Management.” Are you feeling lost on the aging journey? Learn about the professionals who specialize in connecting families to the needed resources and ensuring quality care is provided at every step. Gretchen Napier, CEO of LifeLinks Care Management, is this month’s guest presenter. Lunch is provided and parking is free. For more information, contact 615-346-8418 or kking@alivehospice.org.

March 9–May 10 – Habitat Veterans Build

Murfreesboro’s Habitat Veterans Build partners with over 20 veterans groups across the county for veteran volunteers to build a Habitat home for Habitat future homeowner Anika, a Navy veteran. Individuals and groups can sign up for volunteer spots by contacting 615-890-5877, ext. #106, or megan@rchfh.org. Volunteer days are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and the location is 712 Carver Ave. For sponsorship information, contact 615-603-5395 or melissa@rchfh.org.

March 10 – Teddy Bear Tea

Enjoy a Victorian era tea party with The Historic Sam Davis Home and Plantation (1399 Sam Davis Rd., Smyrna) Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. with tea times starting at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Enjoy tea, light refreshments, and the experience of an era of civility and refinement. Tickets required. For more information, contact education@samdavishome.org or visit samdavishome.com.

March 13 – RutherfordCable Women Moving Forward

Bethany Hoppe will present Women in Leadership: Achieving the Learning Curve at Rutherford Cable’s Breakfast Meeting on Tuesday, March 13, from 7:30–9:30 a.m. at the Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.). While changes in the status of women in the world have changed dramatically over the last decade, and more recently in the media through high-profile cases of oppression and even abuse, there are still many questions left unanswered for women in the work field. Hoppe is an advocate for the rights of women and girls with disabilities. Through public speaking, writing, performance and film, she teaches the importance that education plays in elevating the status of women who also happen to have disabilities. For more information on Cable or the March 13 event, contact yourrutherfordcable@gmail.com.

March. 13 – Business After Hours

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce presents Business After Hours, an informal business networking event, on Tuesday, March 13, from 5–7 p.m. at Vintage at The Avenue, 1349 Greshampark Drive. Bring plenty of business cards. Admission is $5 for CoC members and $15 for future members. No registration is required. For more information, visit rutherfordchamber.org.

March 14–17 – TSSAA Boys Basketball Championships

Watch the TSSAA Boys Basketball Championships at the MTSU Murphy Center (1301 E. Main St.) March 14–17. For more information, visit tssaasports.com.

March 15 – The Connection

Local small business owners will gather for The Connection: An Evening of Professional Networking and Business Brainstorming from 5–7 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, at CJ’s Restaurant, 352-A W. Northfield Blvd. All Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and professionals are welcome to attend this casual, free, no-obligation event, where they can meet other small business owners and tap into one another’s experience and energy. An open roundtable discussion will encourage participation from those in attendance, asking them to articulate their vision for their business and calling for examples of some of the business challenges and solutions they are experiencing. The series will continue the third Thursday of each month.

March 15 – Amelia’s Closet Anniversary Open House

Amelia’s Closet is a faith-based, volunteer-staffed organization that helps reduce poverty in the community by preparing women for sustainable employment through professional clothing and hope. Drop in Thursday, March 15, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. and celebrate three years of assisting clients, learn more about the organization, tour the shop and meet the volunteer staff. Amelia’s Closet is located at 810 NW Broad St., Suite 10. For more information, visit ameliascloset.org.

March 15–17 – Crafters’ Exchange

The Hilton Garden Inn, 2631 Highwood Blvd., Smyrna, will host a Crafters’ Exchange on March 15–17 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will feature all types of crafts and scrapbooking, baking, floral, sewing and knitting items. For more information or to sign up to sell your items, visit crafters-exchange.blogspot.com or or call 615-542-1669.

March 17 – Spring Thaw Bike Show

The 16th Annual Spring Thaw Bike Show and Swap Meet will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon, on Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The bike show is open to all types of motorcycles; the best of show wins $1,000. Motorcyclists can also find a great variety of new and used parts. For more information, visit bothbarrelspromotions.com or find Both Barrels on Facebook.

March 17 – Green Tie Casino Night

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 17, with a grand fundraiser for the Murfreesboro Symphony Orchestra at Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.) from 7–11 p.m. Attendees to the Green Tie Affair Casino Night will receive casino play money, two drink tickets and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The evening will also feature a DJ, cash bar and prizes. For more information, call 615-898-1862 or visit murfreesborosymphony.com.

March 17 – Special Kids Race

The 7th Annual Special Kids Race will be held on Saturday, March 17, at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic, 1272 Garrison Dr., Murfreesboro. Over 3,000 walkers and runners will compete in three different distances (15k, 5K, 1-Mile), and for a very special reason–to benefit the kids served by the Special Kids organization. To register or for more information, visit specialkidsrace.org.

March 24 – Yard Sale at Cannonsburgh Village

Sell your unwanted items or just shop at Cannonsburgh Village (312 S. Front St.) from 7 a.m.–12 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. For more information on the event or renting a space, contact 615-890-0355 or shodges@murfreesborotn.gov.

March 24 – Wing Fling

MTSU’s Kappa Delta, Delta Pi Chapter invites everyone to its annual philanthropy event, Wing Fling, Saturday, March 24, at the MTSU Murphy Center (1301 E. Main St.) from noon–3 p.m. Proceeds benefit The Family Center and Prevent Child Abuse America. Tickets include hot wings and a silent auction. For more information, contact shamrockdirector@gmail.com.

March 24 – Rutherford County TN Zeta- Jazzy Blue

Join the Rutherford County Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority for the 2018 Jazzy Blue Silent Action and Shannon L. Martin Scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, March 24, from 6–9 p.m. at The Warehouse (730 Middle Tennessee Blvd. #14). Admission is $20. For more information, visit murfreesborotnzeta.com.

March 26–30 – Spring “Break-A-Leg” Camp at the Center for the Arts

This spring break, head to the Murfreesboro Center for the Arts and discover the Pacific Islands for a Moana-themed camp, March 26–30 from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Sing the songs, learn Pacific Island dancing, explore stage makeup and temporary tattoos. The week culminates in a luau showcase. Admission for grades K–2 is $75 for the week and consists of half days 9 a.m.–noon. Grades 3–12 are $150 for the week and are full days from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Before and after care are available. For more information, call 615-904-2787 or visit boroarts.org.

March 29 – Natalie’s Run

The Tennessee Health Information Management Association raises funds in memory of Natalie Stovall at its second annual 5K and Fun Run on Thursday, March 29. Stovall was the founder and director for The Stovall Foundation, a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of aiding military families. She was a devoted wife and mother to two sons. On May 26, 2016, Natalie Stovall Frady lost her life in a car accident. Proceeds from Natalie’s Run provide scholarships to HIM professionals. The race begins at 6 p.m. at the Gateway Island (1875 W. College St.). Runners and walkers are welcome. For more information or to register, visit thima.org.

March 30 and 31 – Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Put some spring in your step and magic in your child’s Easter holiday during Lucky Ladd Farm’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Friday and Saturday, March 30 and 31, at 9 and 10 a.m. This special VIP breakfast includes a delicious breakfast buffet, Easter Bunny photo ops, a visit with some of the Farm’s favorite baby animal ambassadors, craft station and souvenir gift for each child. Later, hop along to the Easter Festival celebrations and annual Easter Festival and Egg Hunt from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. featuring fun games, activities, crafts, baby farm animals and non-stop egg hunts with prize packs for the kids. Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Rd., is Tennessee’s largest petting farm. Tickets must be purchased in advance at luckyladdfarms.com. For more information, call 615-274-3786.

April 4 – Tip Your Waiter Luncheon

The 14th annual Tip Your Waiter Luncheon at the Stones River Country Club (1830 NW Broad St.) held Wednesday, April 4, at noon, is the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center’s signature annual fundraiser. This swift, enjoyable unique luncheon is centered around raising funds to assist the agency in providing free healing and protective services in the community. Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center is the only free service provider to victims in the community seeking healing and protective resources to overcome trauma. This year features a “Celebrity Host Edition” with each table led by an outstanding, prominent and special member in the community. Expect musical entertainment and an intriguing silent auction. For more information, visit dvpshelter.org.