Center for the Arts presents Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Stages Special Zombie Version

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

One of the most popular novels in English literature, Pride and Prejudice, comes to the stage at The Center for the Arts. Performances run through March 11.

Pride and Prejudice is adapted and directed by Natalie Quinn, assistant director of CFTA’s award-winning production of The Pirates of Penzance in August 2017. Pride and Prejudice features a cast of 24 volunteer actors performing Jane Austen’s classic romantic comedy set in 19th century England.

“Pride and Prejudice is a comedy of manners that is a classic because it highlights social customs and issues during the 1800s for men and women. A man’s job was to provide for his family, and a woman’s job was to marry a rich husband. A mother’s job was to be sure her daughters were taken care of and that her sons married good girls of elevated rank. In other words, it was a social mess!” Quinn shares. “The story of Elizabeth Bennet, the girl who held out for true love, is a comedy with hilarious characters and ruthless villains with sharp wits and sharper tongues. It is a classic because it tells us of an age that we are happy to see gone, though we sometimes yearn for good English country dancing.”

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays, March 2, 3, 9 and 10, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, March 3, 4, 10 and 11, at 2 p.m.

The Center will also stage a special take on the production on Wednesday and Thursday, March 7 and 8.

“This version of Pride and Prejudice is almost metatheatre and satire,” explains Quinn. “If you like Jane Austen a little, but find her a bit stuffy, you’ll enjoy this production. If you love Jane Austen and know the story backwards and forwards, you’ll laugh more than you ever have at a Jane Austen production. If you love zombies, check out Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, March 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. Same show. New zombies! It’s hilarious to watch zombies dance.”

Show patrons who attend Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in zombie costume receive two free concession items at intermission.

Tickets for both Pride and Prejudice and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies are on sale at boroarts.org or by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787). The Center for the Arts is located at 110 W. College St., Murfreesboro.