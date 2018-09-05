Charity Chopped Returns to CJ’s, Benefits Second Harvest, Amelia’s Closet, Murfreesboro Rescue Mission

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

CJ’s Restaurant and Catering will once again host Charity Chopped to raise funds and awareness for area nonprofit organizations with a fun cooking competition format that involves many different notable Murfreesboro personalities and businesses.

At the Sept. 13 dinner event, three local celebrity chefs will prepare three courses from mystery ingredients with the help of their own sous chef (offering limited assistance) as they quickly plate entries for the judges to score and crown the champion chef and winning charity.

The three charities represent the effort to provide food (Second Harvest Food Bank), clothing (Amelia’s Closet) and shelter (Murfreesboro Rescue Mission) for those in need.

Second Harvest collects, sorts and distributes food and personal care products to partner agencies throughout Middle and West Tennessee.

Amelia’s Closet provides dignity and hope for women in their recovery journey, giving them a second chance at making a great first impression by offering professional clothing.

Murfreesboro Rescue Mission plans to assist the homeless in Murfreesboro, offering emergency shelter, a life recovery program and halfway housing.

Celebrity chefs for the 2018 installment of Charity Chopped are Corey Trimble, pastor of The Experience Community Church competing for Amelia’s Closet; Ronnie Martin, new Murfreesboro City Council member and Senior Vice President of Firstbank competing for Murfreesboro Rescue Mission; and Mary Esther Reed, Smyrna mayor competing for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Their sous chefs are Mitchell Murphree of Five Senses, Rachel Spensatelli of The Curious Kitchen and Alex Belew of Dallas and Jane.

Larry Pinkerton, Robyn Taylor and Drew will perform music at the event, and Kelli Beam of the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce will serve as MC.

Judges include WSMV’s Lisa Spencer, Ole South Properties founder John Floyd, essential-oil educator and TV segment host Rachel Holder, TwelveStone Health Partners CEO and State Sen. Shane Reeves and Alley on Main co-owner Christy Hackinson.

Charity Chopped will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 13 at CJ’s, 352 W. Northfield Blvd., Murfreesboro.

For more information on the event, visit charitychopped.com.

For more information on the participating charities, visit secondharvestmidtn.org, ameliascloset.org and murfresbororescuemission.org.

Call 615-417-6640 to order tickets.