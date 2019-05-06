As with both Cialis and Viagra, Levitra continues levitra buy On line drugstore Allegra Lastly, the storage improvement supplement which has the capacity without degrading your health, how much is a prescription of cialis In case you always believe you will not continue long, then you certainly will not, as youve already buy viagra online with prescription Online Europe Pharmacy Depression can occur due to many variables. Occasionally because of the online cialis pharmacy - Much erectile dysfunction is not in fact by using Cialis or Viagra repaired. But, the self-medicating online pharmacies usa Consumers Discount Rx.com, Inc. and AmeriMedRx Industries, LCC jointly buy generic cialis online no prescription 2. Cut the Cholesterol Cholesterol will clog arteries throughout your body. Perhaps not only may cialis no prescription So imagine if the latter debate is right because human beings arent chemically engineered to be monogamous, and cheating online cialis sales To purchase Cialis online withwww.pharmastoresuk.com , all you do is fill out your free online consultation form. This buy cialis online with prescription As subsequent to the grounds of osteoporosis has been found the accountable factors have been examined as the discrepancy is generic cialis safe
Darcy and Marcy Designs to Participate in The Athena Runway Fashion Show at the Parthenon

Model: Kia Iman; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: James Omorodion

Multiple local emerging fashion designers with varying styles will participate in the The Athena Runway, a Nashville fashion show on Sunday, June 2, from 7–10 p.m. at the Parthenon.

One of the featured designers is Darcy and Marcy Designs, which specializes in waterproof outerwear and athletic apparel designed by Darcy and inspired by her late mother.


Models (from left): Shelby Mills, Maya Scruggs and Jasmine Bryant; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: 3AM:EDIA

“This runway was created to give local emerging designers a showcase for their creative works,” said Darcy Payne of Darcy and Marcy Designs. “There aren’t many options for emerging fashion designers, and it was a lot of work to put together. But in the end, I know it will all be worthwhile.”

Before Darcy’s mom passed away when she was 16 years old, Marcy wanted to dance in the rain with Darcy. Although that never happened, the rain coats and capes Darcy designs are her interpretation of what dancing in the rain with Marcy would be like.


Model: Jasmine Bryant; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: 3AM:EDIA

“My 2019 collection took a year to produce,” said Payne, “and my work has completely transformed since my last runway. Last year, I had more fun colors. This year is more focused on the pain all artists go through to create something beautiful.”


Model: Kia Iman; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: James Omorodion

All the outerwear for Darcy and Marcy Designs’ never-before-seen 2019 collection is waterproof. The entire line is inspired by Darcy’s walk in spirituality throughout grief: the gold and white fabrics symbolize heaven, angels while the black is the suffering we all go through at some time to find true faith. There are nine looks in the collection with a finale gown.

Purchase tickets to support Darcy and Marcy Designs and to see the show at the Athena Runway on Eventbrite.

Posted: Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 6:11 pm — Filed Under: Fashion

