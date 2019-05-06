Darcy and Marcy Designs to Participate in The Athena Runway Fashion Show at the Parthenon

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

Multiple local emerging fashion designers with varying styles will participate in the The Athena Runway, a Nashville fashion show on Sunday, June 2, from 7–10 p.m. at the Parthenon.

One of the featured designers is Darcy and Marcy Designs, which specializes in waterproof outerwear and athletic apparel designed by Darcy and inspired by her late mother.



Models (from left): Shelby Mills, Maya Scruggs and Jasmine Bryant; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: 3AM:EDIA

“This runway was created to give local emerging designers a showcase for their creative works,” said Darcy Payne of Darcy and Marcy Designs. “There aren’t many options for emerging fashion designers, and it was a lot of work to put together. But in the end, I know it will all be worthwhile.”

Before Darcy’s mom passed away when she was 16 years old, Marcy wanted to dance in the rain with Darcy. Although that never happened, the rain coats and capes Darcy designs are her interpretation of what dancing in the rain with Marcy would be like.



Model: Jasmine Bryant; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: 3AM:EDIA

“My 2019 collection took a year to produce,” said Payne, “and my work has completely transformed since my last runway. Last year, I had more fun colors. This year is more focused on the pain all artists go through to create something beautiful.”



Model: Kia Iman; makeup artist: Janya Sipaseuth; photographer: James Omorodion

All the outerwear for Darcy and Marcy Designs’ never-before-seen 2019 collection is waterproof. The entire line is inspired by Darcy’s walk in spirituality throughout grief: the gold and white fabrics symbolize heaven, angels while the black is the suffering we all go through at some time to find true faith. There are nine looks in the collection with a finale gown.

Purchase tickets to support Darcy and Marcy Designs and to see the show at the Athena Runway on Eventbrite.