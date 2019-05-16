Les Misérables Features Under-18 Cast, Runs Through June 2 at Center for the Arts

Center for the Arts presents the multi-award-winning musical Les Misérables School Edition through June 2.
Victor Hugo’s emotional, touching and uplifting story set to music follows an ex-convict through nineteenth century France as he creates a new life for himself. This production features a cast of students who are 18 years old or younger.
Denise Parton, who previously directed Hairspray in 2018 and Legally Blonde in 2017 and was recently seen on stage in Calendar Girls in 2019, is sitting in the director’s chair once again.
“I have always been very selective with the stories I tell,” says Parton. “I will not direct just for the sake of directing. It must be a story I believe is worth telling. Is the story redemptive? Can the cast as well as the audience relate? Is it a life changing aspect?”
Wil Hansen and Sam Downer
Les Misérables centers around Jean Valjean (Sam Downer), an ex-convict who is released from 19 years of unjust imprisonment for stealing a loaf of bread. As the outcast faces a lifelong struggle for redemption, he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert (Wil Hansen,) who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways.
Throughout his journey he encounters Fantine (Karisha Glover) and vows to find and raise her orphaned daughter, Cosette (Macey Rose). After years of solitude, Valjean risks his own life to save the man she loves in the Paris student uprising of 1812. It is then he is reunited with Javert and the rest of the story unfolds.
Featuring the well known songs, “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own” and “Bring Him Home,” Les Misérables is arguably one of the best loved musicals of all time. It is a story of redemption and how one life can change the course of many.
Karisha Glover
Tickets start at $14 and are on sale at boroarts.org, by calling 615-904-ARTS (2787) or at the Center for the Arts Box Office, 110 W. College St., in downtown Murfreesboro.
This production is rated PG-13 for suggestive and sexual material, violence and thematic elements.
Les Misérables runs through June 2 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.
Les Misérables Cast List:
Jean Valjean – Sam Downer
Javert – Wil Hansen
Fantine – Karisha Glover
Eponine – Aurora Boe
Cosette – Macey Rose
Marius – Jonathan Hazen
Thenardier – Jordan Taylor
Madame Thenardier – Journey Parton
Young Cosette – Ashleigh Chambers
Young Eponine – Caprice Ciletti
ABC Society:
Enjolras – Cameron Curtis
Gavroche – Andrew Hansen
Courfeyrac – Jack Jones
Grantaire – Benjamin Hansen (also Bishop of Digne, and Bamatabois)
Prouvaire – Chris Keiningham
Joly – Zach Dame
Lesgles – Jude Williams
Feuilly – Alec LeBlanc
Combeferre – Jakholbi Murry
Ashleigh Chambers
Ladies Ensemble:
Hailey–Ann Harlan
Rachel Harlan
Sarah Gwen Arnold
Sarah Kam
Alana Shirk
Estella Williams
Katie Ledford
Erin Seifert
Meagan Whitney
Elena Newburry
Haeli Lemmon
Laura Rogers
Emma Beth Petty
Robin Houghton
Ella Bollman
Diana Moseley
Ella Phillips
Shiloh Bakalyar
Aurora Boe, Macey Rose and Jonathan Hazen
Thenardier’s Band of Thieves:
Montparnasse – Luke Greer
Brujon – Saxton Constant (also Fauchelevant)
Claquesous – Ryan Hazen
Babet – Aiden Shirk
For tickets and more information on the Center for the Arts, visit boroarts.org.