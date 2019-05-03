Features:
Main Street Jazz Fest
Annual May festival includes Jennifer Bruce and DejaNu, Cosmic Collective, high school bands, food and fun.
895 Fest
Americana celebration brings Rodney Crowell, Mandy Barnett, Jason Ringenberg, Lee Roy Parnell to Hop Springs.
The Last Blues Preacher
Murfreesboro resident Zach Mills tells story of Rev. Clay Evans.
Rockvale Writers Colony
New writers retreat offers quiet place to focus on projects without outside interruptions.
Boro Bites and Brews
June 1 beer and food sampling festival at MMC to benefit Business Education Partnership.
In Every Issue:
Events
Bark in the Park, Sunset Paddle Boarding, Barfield Beach Party, Victim Assailant, Turtle Searches and more!
Sounds
Concerts
Sail On (Beach Boys tribute), Americana Sunday Jam, Hunter Girl and more
Music Notes
Christiana Spring Fest
Nashville Boogie
Hillbilly Casino
Exit 111 Festival
Junior’s Farm
Album Reviews
The Cosmic Collective
Myles Mynatt
Living
Gardening
Try intercropping to get the most out of you garden space; May gardening classes
Art
Sculpture exhibit at Acorn Haven Studio
Ashley Buchanan at Washington Gallery
Theater
Spelling Bee at Center for the Arts
Othello at Murfreesboro Little Theater
Food
Movies
Booksmart
The Curse of La Llorona
New Releases
Detective Pikachu; A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon; A Dog’s Journey
News
Siegel Soccer Complex
$14.5M enhancement expected to boost tourism
Business Buzz
Juicy’s, Jocelyn Ann’s, Para Treks, Tom’s Smoky Mountain Tea, Light Up Local Awards
Opinion
Rep. Mike Sparks
Democracy dies in the darkness
Phil Valentine
Our best days are ahead
Live . . . Exceptionally Well!
Stillness
Spiritual Matters
Water’s reflection
Sports Talk
Titans go defensive tackle, wide receiver in first two rounds of draft.