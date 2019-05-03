Gen. 1:29 CBD Oil, Murfreesboro TN
May 2019

Main Street Jazz Fest
Annual May festival includes Jennifer Bruce and DejaNu, Cosmic Collective, high school bands, food and fun.

895 Fest
Americana celebration brings Rodney Crowell, Mandy Barnett, Jason Ringenberg, Lee Roy Parnell to Hop Springs.

The Last Blues Preacher
Murfreesboro resident Zach Mills tells story of Rev. Clay Evans.

Rockvale Writers Colony
New writers retreat offers quiet place to focus on projects without outside interruptions.

Boro Bites and Brews
June 1 beer and food sampling festival at MMC to benefit Business Education Partnership.

Events
Bark in the Park, Sunset Paddle Boarding, Barfield Beach Party, Victim Assailant, Turtle Searches and more!

Sounds

Concerts
Sail On (Beach Boys tribute), Americana Sunday Jam, Hunter Girl and more

Music Notes
Christiana Spring Fest
Nashville Boogie
Hillbilly Casino
Exit 111 Festival
Junior’s Farm

Album Reviews
The Cosmic Collective
Myles Mynatt

Living

Gardening
Try intercropping to get the most out of you garden space; May gardening classes

Art

Poetry in the Boro

Sculpture exhibit at Acorn Haven Studio

Ashley Buchanan at Washington Gallery

Theater

Hello Dolly! at TPAC

Spelling Bee at Center for the Arts

Othello at Murfreesboro Little Theater

Food

Restaurant
So-Cali Taco Shop

Movies

Booksmart
The Curse of La Llorona

New Releases
Detective Pikachu; A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon; A Dog’s Journey

News

Siegel Soccer Complex
$14.5M enhancement expected to boost tourism

Business Buzz
Juicy’s, Jocelyn Ann’s, Para Treks, Tom’s Smoky Mountain Tea, Light Up Local Awards

Opinion

Rep. Mike Sparks
Democracy dies in the darkness

Phil Valentine
Our best days are ahead

Live . . . Exceptionally Well!
Stillness

Spiritual Matters
Water’s reflection

Reading
Ecce Deus

Sports Talk
Titans go defensive tackle, wide receiver in first two rounds of draft.

