Features:

Main Street Jazz Fest

Annual May festival includes Jennifer Bruce and DejaNu, Cosmic Collective, high school bands, food and fun.

895 Fest

Americana celebration brings Rodney Crowell, Mandy Barnett, Jason Ringenberg, Lee Roy Parnell to Hop Springs.

The Last Blues Preacher

Murfreesboro resident Zach Mills tells story of Rev. Clay Evans.

Rockvale Writers Colony

New writers retreat offers quiet place to focus on projects without outside interruptions.

Boro Bites and Brews

June 1 beer and food sampling festival at MMC to benefit Business Education Partnership.

In Every Issue:

Events

Bark in the Park, Sunset Paddle Boarding, Barfield Beach Party, Victim Assailant, Turtle Searches and more!

Sounds

Concerts

Sail On (Beach Boys tribute), Americana Sunday Jam, Hunter Girl and more

Music Notes

Christiana Spring Fest

Nashville Boogie

Hillbilly Casino

Exit 111 Festival

Junior’s Farm

Album Reviews

The Cosmic Collective

Myles Mynatt

Living

Gardening

Try intercropping to get the most out of you garden space; May gardening classes

Art

Poetry in the Boro

Sculpture exhibit at Acorn Haven Studio

Ashley Buchanan at Washington Gallery

Theater

Hello Dolly! at TPAC

Spelling Bee at Center for the Arts

Othello at Murfreesboro Little Theater

Food

Restaurant

So-Cali Taco Shop

Movies

Booksmart

The Curse of La Llorona

New Releases

Detective Pikachu; A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon; A Dog’s Journey

News

Siegel Soccer Complex

$14.5M enhancement expected to boost tourism

Business Buzz

Juicy’s, Jocelyn Ann’s, Para Treks, Tom’s Smoky Mountain Tea, Light Up Local Awards

Opinion

Rep. Mike Sparks

Democracy dies in the darkness

Phil Valentine

Our best days are ahead

Live . . . Exceptionally Well!

Stillness

Spiritual Matters

Water’s reflection

Reading

Ecce Deus

Sports Talk

Titans go defensive tackle, wide receiver in first two rounds of draft.

