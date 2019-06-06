Boro Art Crawl’s June Event Set for June 14

by Murfreesboro Pulse Staff

The Boro Art Crawl returns to downtown Murfeesboro on Friday, June 14. The June event features several new venues, some new to the crawl, some new to town. The event, held Friday evening from 6–9 p.m., features local and regional artists displaying and selling their artwork.

View the official Boro Art Crawl Map.

The June crawl will include live painting exhibits, live music, refreshments, food trucks and more at various downtown venues.

Artists participating in the June 14 event include E. Roy Lee, Victoria Vega, Becky Dickovich, Amberly Clemmons, Gregory Lannom, Jeff Carlton, Brette Leonardson and many others.

Focus on the Boro, a community photography show and competition, will be on display in the Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda through July 5. The artists reception for that exhibit will occur during the June Art Crawl.

Artwork by E Roy Lee

The Boro Art Crawl is held the second Friday of every other month at local businesses and venues in and around downtown Murfreesboro. Artists can submit their work for consideration of inclusion in future crawls through boroartcrawl.com.

___

The project is a community endeavor, with local businesses, artists, sponsors, supporters and media all playing a role. Email boroartcrawl@gmail.com for sponsorship opportunities.

___