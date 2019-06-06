Brunch in the ’Boro: From the Mill to the Stillhouse, the Goat to Maple Street, Discover the Area’s Best Brunch Locations

by Liane Ojito

Murfreesboro’s bustling food scene is expansive and brunch-ready.

Although National Brunch Day is coming up the second Sunday in June, many in Murfreesboro celebrate brunch—that lovely meal that can include sweet french toast, savory hot chicken, protein-packed eggs, mimosas and cocktails, fruit, sausage, grits, cheese, muffins, steak, coffee, pancakes and just about anything—all throughout the year.

Here are my thoughts on some of my favorite Murfreesboro establishments I had the pleasure of brunching at, and a roundup of so many more I haven’t yet had the chance to try.

___

Goodness Gracious at the Mill

5418 Murfreesboro Rd., Readyville

I encountered this historic and scenic brunch spot by happenstance, and boy, was I pleased. Not only will you enjoy great food and great service but you can take a stroll along the beautiful grounds complete with a riverfront view. The signature Goodness Gracious item is their grits and shrimp. Though they don’t serve alcohol, guests are welcome to bring their own champagne and wine. The only drawback to this wonderful place is they aren’t open every day, so make sure to look up their schedule and inquire about reservations.

___

Puckett’s Grocery

114 N. Church St.

This Tennessee chain is dependable and conveniently located on the Murfreesboro Public Square. Puckett’s serves breakfast daily from 7–11 a.m. and they offer a weekend brunch buffet, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.–1 p.m. Their full bar is available for mimosas and bloody marys any time. They offer classic breakfast platters and a local “Build a Biscuit” brunch favorite.

___

Parthenon Grille

1962 S. Church St.

For an elegant, upscale brunch experience, this is the place to go. The food was great and the service wonderfully attentive. This family owned Greek-themed steakhouse takes the time to present its food beautifully. Find some classics and some unique creations.

___

Short Mountain Stillhouse Restaurant

8280 Short Mountain Rd., Woodbury

Short Mountain Distillery Restaurant serves brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Their signature brunch item is their bourbon french toast with farm fresh eggs and the place also offers a build-it-yourself bloody mary bar.

___

CJ’s

352 W. Northfield Blvd.

CJ’s serves the classics on its brunch menu. They can be extremely full and sometimes a tad slow, that’s because it is so popular. I did enjoy their live piano playing on Sunday. Find steaks, french toast, chicken tenders, pancakes, omelettes and even a dish featuring fried catfish and grits at CJ’s.

___

Bonefish Grill

505 N. Thompson Ln.

A dependable, upscale food chain, mainly known for its seafood, now offers brunch. Their signature item is the Surf and Turf Benedict and, best of all, they offer endless mimosas.

___

Mimi’s Cafe

2625 Medical Center Pkwy.

Another popular chain, with breakfast everyday and very popular weekend fare that draws a large crowd. Mimi’s offers a mushroom and brie omelet, an in-demand carrot-raisin-nut bread, and if you like mimosas, they are bottomless everyday for $15 per person.

___

Metro Diner

711 N. Thompson Ln.

This fun retro-themed diner serves up all the classics, with all-day breakfasts and features favorites like chicken and waffles and spicy bloody marys, among varying specials.

___

Wall Street

121 N. Maple St.

Located on the Square, this bar turns into a breakfast spot from 7–10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and features brunch on weekends from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. They feature biscuits, breakfast bowls and build your own omelettes.

___

Maple Street Eagleville

161 N. Main St., Eagleville

It’s a great place to enjoy quality food in a picturesque town, and in contrast to the historic small town surroundings, the interior is modern. Great attentive service, the owner even came to ask how I enjoyed my meal. Maple Street Grill serves Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. with rich selections like country fried steak, a doughnut burger, crab cakes, a Monte Cristo waffle and the Redneck Benny, a creation featuring biscuits topped with bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs and sausage gravy.

___

The Goat

2355 Adwell St.

This modern, lively spot is very popular with a spacious interior, volleyball court and pool. It’s not just brunch here, it’s a social spot, with excellent food quality.

___

I have not had the pleasure of brunching at all of the following, but would love to hear your input. Brunch well, Murfreesboro!

(Contact or search for each establishment for hours, pricing, reservations, menu and other information)

Bar Louie

2615 Medical Center Pkwy.

615-410-4120

Blue Cactus

2805 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-962-7220

Farmers Family Restaurant

1958 Old Fort Pkwy.

615-867-7717

First Watch

1970 Medical Center Pkwy.

615-867-2525

Hank’s Honky Tonk

2341 Memorial Blvd.

615-410-7747

Hickory Falls

999 Industrial Blvd, Smyrna

615-459-3900

Miller’s Grocery

7011 Main St., Christiana

615-893-1878

Party Fowl

127 SE Broad St.

615-617-3909

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

2535 Medical Center Pkwy.

615-893-6670

The Alley on Main

223 W. Main St.

615-203-3498

The Green Dragon Pub and Brewery

714-F W. Main St.

615-801-7171

___