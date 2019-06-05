Experience Music Presents Annual Worship Night on Murfreesboro Square June 14

by Jordan Hall

Experience Music, the biggest annual summer worship night on the Murfreesboro Public Square, is coming back on Friday, June 14. This year could possibly be the biggest worship night in years, and worship pastor Kyle Elkins says he is overjoyed.

“Over the years we’ve watched this event grow in ways we never thought was possible,” says Elkins. Traditionally, Experience Community Church partners with an outside nonprofit organization focused around a good cause. Last year, the church collaborated with Feed America First to fight hunger in Tennessee. This year the organizers are partnering with Endure Athletics, an organization that provides guided athletic programs and Christ-centered mentorships to underprivileged youth. Once again, members of the Experience Music team say they are excited to be back.

2018 Worship Night ~ photos by Will Bridges

2019 marks the third annual downtown night of worship led by Experience Community Church. Last year was a massive event celebrated by a following of people of all ages.

Elkins is excited about the continued growth of the community event, and so is Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland.

“It’s hard to disagree, we live in a blessed community,” McFarland says.

Prior nights of worship led by Experience Music have a reputation for large-scale concert performances, and a fun and lively Christian presence on the Public Square.

Music isn’t the only focus of the night. As always, Experience Community Church and Mayor McFarland encourage attendees to support the local vendors and businesses lining the perimeter of the square, and to take advantage of the opportunity to give back and learn about Endure Athletics, a local nonprofit that gives homeless children structured fitness, athletic and literacy programs to ensure they receive enriching ways to experience personal growth.

The night, billed as “Raise a Hallelujah,” begins at 7:30 p.m. on June 14. Due to high volume of traffic, organizers recommend to plan ahead and arrive early to find adequate parking (two free parking garages are open to the public near the Square).

Visit experiencemusicofficial.com for more information.

